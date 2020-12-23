Chrono vs Kla in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two characters

Free Fire has been one of the most prominent battle royale titles in the esports genre for over three years since its release in 2017. Several aspects have helped the title to thrive at its full pace.

One of the key aspects is the inclusion of several special characters in the game that the players can equip to use on the battleground. There are a total of 35 characters in the game, and except Nulla and Primis, all other characters possess special powers.

While Kla is the earliest special character to be added in the realm of Free Fire, Chrono, the in-game persona of Cristiano Ronaldo, is the latest addition made to the Character section of the game.

This article analyzes all the abilities of the two characters to find out which one is better in Free Fire.

Also read: Free Fire vs COD Mobile: Which game is better for low-end Android devices?

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Kla in Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono is one of the most impressive and interesting characters to have ever been introduced in Free Fire.

Advertisement

His active ability, called Time Turner, can create a force field that blocks 600 damage from enemies. It allows him to shoot at opponents from within the force field, and his movement speed is increased by 15% during the same.

During the activation of Chrono's skill set, allies inside the force field get 10% increased movement speed, which lasts for four seconds and has a cooldown of fifty seconds.

Chrono can also be maximized by using character fragments, and after leveling up to level 6, the character sees a significant increase in his abilities.

Kla

Kla in Free Fire

Kla is one of the earliest characters that was introduced in the game, and as the in-game description of Kla states, he is a renowned Muay Thai practitioner with a passive ability called Muay Thai, which increases his fist damage by 100% when equipped.

Kla can also be upgraded to level 6, and at the highest potential, his fist damage increases by 400%.

Conclusion

Chrono is better than Kla in the game. The fact that justifies this statement is that Kla was the earliest character in the game with very normal abilities to display, while Chrono has been recently added with great abilities that can aid players significantly on the battleground.

Advertisement

Chrono has multiple abilities, while Kla only has one. Chrono's abilities are much more versatile to use as he can block enemies' attacks and increase the movement speed, while Kla has the ability of fist damage.

As players don't often like to engage in a fistfight in close range, Kla's ability isn't of much use when compared to that of Chrono's in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.