Chrono vs Laura: Which Free Fire character is better for the Factory Challenge after the OB27 update?

The Factory Challenge is a Free Fire custom room game mode initially developed by famous YouTubers.

Two players engage in this challenge by landing on the roof of the Factory, a location on the Bermuda map, without looting any utilities. They can only fight with their fists or melee weapons.

Players will choose from a range of characters before taking up the Factory Challenge. This article compares two Free Fire characters, Chrono and Laura, to see who is better for this mode after the OB27 update.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Laura in Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Ability: Time Turner

Skill Type: Active

At its default level, Chrono's ability creates a force field that prevents enemies from dealing 600 damage. When within the force field, the player can still fire at opponents.

Their moving pace will also increase by 5%, and the results last just three seconds, with a cooldown of 200 seconds.

At its highest level, Time Turner raises the player's movement speed by 15%. The results last eight seconds and are followed by a 170-second cooldown.

Laura

Laura in Free Fire

Ability: Sharp Shooter

Skill Type: Passive

As per her in-game description in Free Fire, Laura worked in the Special Forces, and archery is her primary hobby.

Her ability at level 1 offers increased accuracy by 10 when players scope in with their firearms. At the maximum level (level 6), the accuracy goes up by 30.

Verdict

Chrono and Laura are potent characters in Free Fire as they have extraordinary abilities to aid players on the ground. However, the latter's ability falls short and lacks effectiveness in the Factory Challenge.

Laura's skill to scope in does not make any sense as no weapons are allowed in the Factory Challenge. Meanwhile, Chrono can still assist players by offering enhanced movement speed during fistfights.

Hence, it is clear that even after the OB27 update, he is a far better choice for the Factory Challenge.

Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode in Garena Free Fire, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons used are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria.

