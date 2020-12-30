Chrono vs Luqueta in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two characters

Garena Free Fire has been one of the most eminent titles in the battle royale community and is widely known for the availability of special characters in the game.

These special characters are renowned for the unique abilities they provide on the virtual battleground. Except for Nulla and Primis, there are 33 characters present in the game that boast such incredible abilities.

Chrono is the latest addition to the character section of Free Fire and possesses one of the most powerful abilities. Luqueta is also another character made in collaboration with a professional football star.

This article compares and analyzes these two characters to find out which one is better in Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Luqueta in Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono in Garena Free Fire

Chrono has a base level (level one) ability to create a force field that blocks 600 damage. He also shoots from inside the force field, and his movement speed is increased by 15% while using the ability.

Allies inside the force field also get a 10% increment in movement speed, with all these effects lasting for about four seconds. The ability has a fifty-second cooldown before being able to use again.

Upon leveling up, Chrono can be maximized to his highest potential, where his abilities see a significant boost.

Luqueta

Luqueta in Free Fire

Luqueta has one of the most powerful abilities in the game called Hat Trick. This is a passive ability, and at its base level (level one), it increases the max HP by eight per kill. The max HP this ability can recover is up to 35.

However, on leveling up the character to level 6, Luqueta sees an incredible boost in his ability, where the max HP is increased by 18 per kill.

Who is better?

Luqueta and Chrono are two strong characters in Free Fire. However, in terms of viability and versatility of their abilities, Chrono is better to choose over Luqueta.

Luqueta provides HP upon each kill, which is a great ability for aggressive players. Still, Chrono is much better on the virtual battleground with an incredible ability to defend and attack at the same time. Hence, Chrono is a much better option than Luqueta in Free Fire.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be so to someone else.