Chrono vs Luqueta in Free Fire: Which character is better for the Factory Challenge?

Garena Free Fire currently has 35 characters for players to choose from. All of these characters (except Nulla and Primis) have unique abilities that significantly help the players on the battleground.

The Factory Challenge in Free Fire is one of the most popular custom room challenges created by renowned content creators. The factory is one of the Bermuda map locations, where players drop onto the factory's roof to battle it out.

This article compares Chrono and Luqueta, two Free Fire characters based on real-life football stars, to find out which is the better option for the Factory Challenge.

Assessing the abilities of Luqueta and Chrono in Garena Free Fire

Chrono's ability - Time Turner

Chrono in Garena Free Fire

Chrono has an active ability called Time Turner. At his base level ability, he can create a force field that can block 600 damage from enemies. He can also shoot at opponents while being inside the force field. The player's movement speed also increases by 15%.

During skill activation, allies within the force field get a 10% increase in movement speed, with the effects lasting four seconds. It has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

At Chrono's maximum potential, the movement speed increases by 30%, and the allies' movement speed increases by 15%. All the effects last 15 seconds and have a cooldown of 40 seconds.

Luqueta's ability - Hat Trick

Luqueta in Garena Free Fire

Luqueta has one of the most powerful abilities in Free Fire called Hat Trick. This is a passive ability, and at its base level (level one), it increases the max HP by 8 per kill.

At level 6, Luqueta sees an incredible boost in his ability, where the maximum HP is increased by 18 per kill. The maximum HP that the ability can recover is 35.

Conclusion: Who is better?

Luqueta and Chrono are both powerful characters in Free Fire.

However, Luqueta's ability will be very hard to apply in the Factory Challenge. His ability has no practical use in this challenge as players will be reset for the next round after just one fight.

Chrono's ability to simultaneously attack and defend while increasing the movement speed is, therefore, more useful in Free Fire's Factory Challenge.

(Note: As the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria).

