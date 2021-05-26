Chrono vs Maro in Free Fire: Which character is better for Ranked mode?

Characters are an integral part of Free Fire. A wide selection of characters with unique abilities assists players on the virtual battleground. They provide maximum benefit in the Ranked mode with abilities like healing, sprinting, EP restoration, etc.

Most players prefer Ranked matches as it intrigues them to push through to higher rank tiers. However, it isn't easy to choose the best character for this mode because of the plethora of options.

Hence, this article compares the abilities of Chrono and Maro to see which character is better for the Ranked mode matches in Free Fire.

Analyzing the abilities of Chrono and Maro in Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono is a prevalent Free Fire character

Ability: Time Turner

Skill type: Active

Chrono's active skill TimeTurner creates a force field that blocks 600 damage from opponents (Level 1). Players can fire at opponents while they are within the force field.

The player's movement speed increases by 5%, and both results last three seconds. The skill has a CD of 200 seconds.

At the maximum level (level 6), Time Turner increases the player's movement speed by 15%. The impact lasts eight seconds, with a 180-second cooldown.

Maro

Maro in Free Fire

Ability: Falcon Fervor

Skill type: Passive

Maro is a falconer who enjoys bow hunting. His passive skill is called Falcon Fervor.

This ability (level 1) raises damage over distance by up to 5%. It also helps to increase the damage dealt with tagged enemies by 1%.

Falcon Fervor's highest level (level 6) increments damage over distance by 25%. The damage dealt by marked opponents will increase by 3.5 percent.

Verdict: Which is better?

Both Chrono and Maro's abilities are suitable for Ranked mode matches. Maro can be helpful in long-range fights and for those who have a knack for sniping. He is a perfect fit for passive players.

Chrono is also an excellent option for aggressive players in the Ranked mode. He offers instant cover and enhanced movement speed to the players.

Moreover, both of them have distinct abilities, and it depends on the gameplay strategy of the player to choose their preferred character for the Ranked mode in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: A character's choice is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.