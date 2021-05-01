5 best Free Fire characters for ranked mode in May 2021

Free Fire is a competitive battle royale game with a ranking system in which players aim to advance up the tiers by winning matches. After the ranked season, players are awarded depending on their levels.

There are 39 characters in the game, and the ranked matches can be played with any character. Choosing the right one goes a long way in assisting players in defeating enemies on the battlefield.

This article lists the top five characters for Free Fire's ranked mode for May 2021.

Note: This list reflects the individual opinion of the writer. The view of the reader may differ.

Five best and most potent Free Fire characters for the ranked mode in May 2021

#1 - DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok possesses the active ability known as Drop the Beat. At its most basic form, this power produces a five-meter aura that increases alliance movement speed by 10% and heals 5 HP/s for five seconds. Users can't combine the results.

DJ Alok's skill progresses as he levels up by using universal fragments.

#2 - Skyler

Skyler possesses the active potential called Riptide Rhythm. At its default stage, this power generates a sonic wave that damages five gloo walls within 50 meters.

Each gloo wall deployed results in a 4-point increment in HP recovery. Riptide Rhythm has a sixty-second cooldown.

#3 - K (Captain Booyah)

K in Free Fire

K, a jiu-jitsu practitioner, has the active skill, Master of All, which increases the player's EP by 50 points.

Allies within a 6m radius can receive a 500% improvement in EP conversion rate when in jiu-jitsu mode. The character will automatically recover 2 EP every three seconds when in the psychology mode, up to a maximum of 100 EP.

The mode-switch cooldown takes three seconds. K's skill can grow as he progresses through the levels.

#4 - Wukong

Wukong in Free Fire

Wukong's active skill is Camouflage. At the beginning (level 1), the player can be transformed into a bush for 10 seconds. The CD lasts 300 seconds.

When the player engages in combat, the transformation gets halted. When an enemy is killed, the CD resets. Wukong's ability improves as he levels up.

#5 - Chrono

Chrono possesses the active skill known as Time Turner. It creates a force field that stops enemies from doing 600 damage at Chrono's most basic form. Within the force field, the player can also fire at opponents.

The player's movement speed inside the force field would also increase by 5%. The results last three seconds, while the cooldown is 200 seconds. Chrono's abilities can significantly increase as he levels up.

