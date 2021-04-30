Chrono vs Wukong after OB27 update: Which Free Fire character is better for the Clash Squad?

Clash Squad mode is one of Garena Free Fire's best-known arcade modes. This is a concise and intense game mode where players fight against each other in squads.

The Clash Squad mode allows players to use Free Fire characters with unique skills. With the right character and a strong range of skills, players can quickly defeat their enemies in the fast-paced mode.

This article compares Chrono and Wukong, two popular Free Fire characters, to find out which is better for the Clash Squad mode after Free Fire's OB27 update.

Assessing the abilities of Wukong and Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono's active ability is called Time Turner. This skill generates a force field that prevents enemies from causing 600 damage (level 1). Inside the force field, players can shoot enemies, and their speed also increases by 5%.

The effects last three seconds and have a cooldown time of 200 seconds. Time Turner raises the player's movement speed by 15% at its highest level. The effects last for eight seconds and have a 170-second cooldown.

Wukong

Wukong in Free Fire

Camouflage is an active skill of Wukong. At the base stage (Level 1), the player can be converted into a bush for 10 seconds. The CD is 300 seconds long. When the player fights a foe, the transformation stops. The CD is reset after an opponent is killed.

Wukong's CD decreases to 200 seconds at their highest speed, and the transition time increases to 15 seconds.

Verdict

Clash Squad is an intense mode in Free Fire that makes Chrono a better choice than Wukong. Chrono promises defense and accelerated speed of movement as well as protection from damage.

Meanwhile, the skill of Wukong only makes the person put on camouflage. This ability is not quite beneficial for players in such close-range game modes.

Hence, even after the OB27 update, Chrono is a better choice for the Clash Squad than Wukong.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

