Chrono vs Moco in Free Fire: Comparing the two characters' abilities

Free Fire is one of the biggest mobile games in the battle royale genre. There are a plethora of characters in the game, with all having special abilities that assist players on the battleground. Hence, they play a critical role in-game.

Chrono is the in-game persona of Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo, the most recent addition to the character universe. On the other hand, Moco is a viable and potent character in Free Fire.

This article compares their abilities to see which is better.

Also read: Free Fire: Three best characters in the game

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Moco in Free Fire

Chrono's ability - Time Turner

Chrono in Garena Free Fire (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Chrono is one of the most popular and admired characters in Free Fire, possessing some incredible abilities to assist players.

His level one ability can create a force field to block 600 damage. He can also shoot from inside the force field, with his movement speed increasing by 15%. Allies within the force field also get a 10% increment in movement speed, with these effects lasting four seconds. The ability has a fifty-second cooldown before being available again.

Advertisement

When Chrono is boosted up to level six, using character fragments, his abilities see significant enhancements.

Moco's ability - Hacker's Eye

Moco in Free Fire

Moco has an incredible ability to tag enemies shot for 2 seconds and share info with teammates. This ability is passive, and Moco is also an outstanding hacker, as per her in-game description.

She can be boosted to level six using character level up cards, where the tag duration of Moco increases from 2 to 5 seconds. The info will be shared with the allies.

Conclusion: Who is better?

Advertisement

Both Moco and Chrono have extraordinary abilities that can help players significantly. However, while considering the aptness and versatility on the battleground, Chrono is the winner.

Tagging enemies is a major help in the battle royale, but Moco's character is limited to this ability only and lacks versatility. Chrono is much more viable and versatile with his powers and is most suitable for both aggressive and passive players.

Hence, he will be a better option in Free Fire.

Also read: DJ Alok vs Hayato: Who is the better character in Garena Free Fire?

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be so to someone else.