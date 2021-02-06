Chrono vs Skyler (OB26) in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two characters

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular and widely played titles globally. The game includes special characters, which is a significant part of the game.

Recently, along with the OB26 update, two new characters were added to the character segment of Free Fire, with Skyler being one of them. With his inclusion, there are 37 characters in the game.

This article compares Skyler and Chrono, one of the most powerful characters in Free Fire, to see who is a better pick.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Skyler in Free Fire

Chrono's ability - Time Turner

Chrono in Garena Free Fire

Chrono has an active ability called Time Turner. At his base level ability, he can create a force field that can block 600 damage from enemies. He can also shoot at opponents while being inside the force field. The player's movement speed also increases by 15%.

During skill activation, allies within the force field get a 10% increase in movement speed, with the effects lasting four seconds. It has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

At Chrono's maximum potential, the movement speed increases by 30%, and the allies' movement speed increases by 15%. All the effects last for 15 seconds and have a cooldown of 40 seconds.

Skyler's ability - Riptide Rhythm

Skyler in Free Fire

As per his in-game description, Skyler is a CEO and superstar. He has an active ability called Riptide Rhythm. His level 1 ability can unleash a sonic wave that can damage five gloo walls within 50m.

Each gloo wall deployed will result in increasing HP recovery, beginning from 4 points. The ability, however, has a cooldown of 60 seconds.

Verdict

Both Skyler and Chrono have impressive active abilities; however, in terms of versatility and better use on the ground, Chrono will be the best choice.

Chrono is one of the best characters in Free Fire, possessing an incredible ability to defend enemy attacks from within an instant shelter, which also speeds him up.

Skyler also has an impressive ability to destroy gloo walls and gain HP by deploying them, but it is not as good as Chrono's.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.