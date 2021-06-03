Chrono vs Skyler vs Xayne: Which Free Fire character is better for the Ranked mode?

Ranked mode matches in Free Fire are one of the most exciting aspects of the game. The fast-paced BR title features a rank tier system that encourages players to increase their in-game rankings.

Though players can play Ranked mode matches with any character of their choice, choosing the best one will benefit the players on the virtual battleground.

Chrono, Skyler, and Xayne are three of the better characters in Free Fire, and this article will compare their abilities to determine who is the best for Ranked mode amongst the three of them.

Analyzing the abilities of Chrono, Skyler, and Xayne in Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Ability: Time Turner

Skill type: Active

Chrono's active skill, "Time Turner," can produce a force field that prevents opponents from doing 600 damage (level 1). Within the force field, players can shoot their opponents.

All effects last for three seconds and boost the player's movement speed by 5%. This skill has a long cooldown of 200 seconds.

Time Turner increments the player's movement speed by 15% (level 6). The impact last eight seconds, followed by a 180-second cooling period.

Skyler

Skyler in Free Fire

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

Skill type: Active

Skyler possesses the active ability Riptide Rhythm. This ability generates a sonic wave capable of destroying five gloo walls within a 50m radius at its default level.

In the beginning, each gloo wall deployed enhances HP recovery by 4 points. That ability, however, has a 60-second cooldown.

At level 6, Skyler destroys the gloo walls within a 100m range and recovers 9 HP whenever one gloo wall is deployed. The CD is reduced to 40 seconds.

Xayne

Xayne in Free Fire

Ability: Xtreme Encounter

Skill type: Active

At Xayne's base level (level 1), Xtreme Encounter temporarily provides 80 HP to the player. It also offers extra 40% damage to gloo walls and shields. All the effects last for 10 seconds, with a CD of 150 seconds.

At the highest level (Level 6), this skill increases damage to the gloo walls and shields by 100%. The CD is also reduced to 100 seconds.

Verdict: Who is better?

All three of these characters are great options for the Ranked mode matches in Free Fire. Chrono's skills will be practical, but his long cooldown period is the major drawback to his ability.

Xayne also has a remarkable ability to restore HPs that aid players while rushing temporarily.

However, Skyler's ability is the best for them all as he can destroy the enemy's defense and restore HPs by deploying gloo walls. Thus, aiding both passive and aggressive players.

Disclaimer: A character's choice is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

Edited by Srijan Sen