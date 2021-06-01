Chrono vs Steffie: Which Free Fire character is better for the Factory Challenge in June 2021?

The Factory Challenge has grown in popularity since some famous Free Fire YouTubers created a fun challenge.

Per the basic rules of this challenge, in the Bermuda map, players land on the top of the Factory and fight each other with fists or melee weapons. They are free to equip any character while playing this challenge.

Steffie and Chrono are two of the better characters in Free Fire. This article compares their abilities to see who will be a better choice for the Factory Challenge in June 2021.

Analyzing the abilities of Chrono and Steffie in Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Ability: Time Turner

Skill type: Active

Chrono's active ability, Time Turner, can produce a force field that prevents opponents from doing 600 damage (Level 1). While inside the force field, players can shoot at their opponents.

Both effects last three seconds and enhance the player's movement speed by 5%. Chrono's ability has a cooldown of 200 seconds.

At the maximum level (Level 6), Time Turner increases the player's movement speed by 15%. The effect lasts eight seconds, and there is a 180-second cooldown period after that.

Steffie

Steffie is one of the better Free Fire characters

Ability: Painted Refuge

Skill type: Active

Steffie is a professional graffiti artist with the active ability, Painted Refuge.

Her initial level 1 ability allows her to produce graffiti that lessens explosive damage by 15% and bullet damage by 5% for 5 seconds. The CD is just 45 seconds long, and the effects do not stack.

Steffie's maximum level (Level 6) allows her to produce graffiti that decreases explosive damage by 25% and bullet damage by 5% for 10 seconds.

Verdict: Who is better?

Steffie's ability defends players from explosive and bullet damage. However, as there is no use of firearms in the Factory Challenge, Steffie's skill is useless.

Chrono's force field aids players in enhancing their movement speed during combats, hence, offering them an extra edge while fistfighting.

Therefore, Chrono will be a worthier choice for the Factory Challenge in Free Fire.

Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode in Garena Free Fire, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons used are melee and fists. This article compares the three characters based on these criteria.