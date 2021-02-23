Chrono vs Wukong in Free Fire: Which character is better for Clash Squad?

Garena Free Fire has a wide variety of characters that can be used in different modes based on the player's preference.

The Clash Squad mode is one of the most popular arcade ones in the game, and players are generally found pushing their ranks through this mode.

This article compares two popular characters in Free Fire, Chrono and Wukong, to determine who is the best pick in the Clash Squad mode.

Assessing the abilities of Wukong and Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono's ability - Time Turner

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono has an active ability called Time Turner. At its base level, the ability can create a force field that can block 600 damage from opponents. He can shoot at opponents while being inside the force field. The player's movement speed also increases by 15%.

During skill activation, allies within the force field get a 10% increase in movement speed, with the effects lasting four seconds. It has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

At Chrono's maximum potential, the movement speed increases by 30%, and the allies' movement speed increases by 15%. All the effects last for 15 seconds and have a cooldown of 40 seconds.

Wukong's ability - Camouflage

Wukong in Free Fire

Wukong is a monkey king who has an active ability called Camouflage. This ability allows Wukong to wear camouflage skin while standing still at the default level (level 1). The cooldown lasts for 300 seconds once used.

The cooldown is reduced to 200 seconds at Wukong's full capacity (level six).

Verdict

Clash Squad mode is an intense combat mode in Free Fire, making Chrono the better pick than Wukong. This is because Chrono offers damage protection as well as increased movement speed. Meanwhile, Wukong's ability only allows the user to put on a camouflage, which is of no practical use in the mode.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.