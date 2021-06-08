Chrono vs Xayne vs Misha: Which Free Fire character is better for the Factory Challenge?

Free Fire offers a variety of game modes and challenges for players to take part in.

The Factory Challenge is a custom room mode created by popular YouTubers. In this mode, two players will land on a rooftop and fight against each other with their hands or melee weapons. The last man standing will win the match. Players can use any in-game character in this mode.

This article compares three popular Free Fire characters - Chrono, Misha, and Xayne - to determine who is the best pick for the Factory Challenge in the game.

Analyzing Chrono, Xayne and Misha in Garena Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono in Garena Free Fire

Ability: Time Turner

Skill: Active

Chrono has an active ability called Time Turner. At its default level (level 1), this ability creates a force field that blocks opponents from doing 600 damage. Players can shoot at their enemies when inside the force field. Their movement speed also increases by 5%. The effects last for three seconds and have a 200-second cooldown.

At its maximum level, Time Turner improves the player's movement speed by 15%. The effects last for 8 seconds and have a cooldown of 170 seconds.

Xayne

Xayne in Garena Free Fire

Ability: Xtreme Encounter

Skill: Active

Xayne has an active ability called Xtreme Encounter. At its base level, this ability grants the player 80 HP for a limited time. It also increases damage to gloo walls and shields by 40%. The effects last for ten seconds with a 150-second cooldown.

At its optimum level (level 6), Xtreme Encounter deals 100% damage to gloo walls and shields. Meanwhile, the cooldown period lasts for 100 seconds.

Misha

Misha in Garena Free Fire

Ability: Afterburner

Skill: Passive

Misha's passive ability is called Afterburner. At its default level, this ability increases the driving speed by 5%. The damage taken while in a vehicle is also decreased by 5%.

At its highest level, Afterburner increases driving speed by 20%. The damage taken while in a vehicle is also reduced by 30%.

Verdict: Who is the best character for the Factory Challenge?

Free Fire players will not be able to use Misha's ability in the Factory Challenge as it is vehicle-related. Players will not need vehicles in the challenge as they will simply land on a roof to fight another player.

Xayne and Chrono are better options for the Factory Challenge. While Xayne offers extra HP to the player, Chrono provides a force field that can be utilized as a defensive shield during fistfights.

Factory Challenge players can, therefore, choose between Xayne and Chrono based on their playing style and preference.

Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode in Garena Free Fire, the weapon of choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons used are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh