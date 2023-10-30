Cities Skylines all preorder bonuses

Cities Skylines 2 is the sequel to the hit urban simulation game that lets you create the city of your dreams. With an unprecedented level of detail and realism, you'll be able to design and manage all aspects of your metropolis, from transportation and economy to weather and seasons. You can also customize your city with hundreds of buildings, monuments, bridges, and harbors.

The game has several editions, each offering particular bonuses to players. In addition, the developers have included some extra rewards for those who pre-order the game. Here's everything you need to know about Cities Skylines 2's pre-order bonuses.

All the pre-order bonuses in Cities Skylines 2

Cities Skylines have two types of preorders: Standard and Ultimate (Image via Colossal Order)

It is a common practice among video game developers to offer rewards to those who pre-order their creations. These rewards typically include additional items such as skins, characters, or even unreleased content.

In the case of Cities Skylines 2, each of its editions has specific rewards for those who pre-order. The Standard Edition rewards players with a free starter map called the Tamper and a Landmark Buildings Pack. This is the full list:

Base game of Cities Skylines 2

Nine unique Landmark buildings based on famous real-life landmarks—The London Eye, Notre Dame, National Gallery, Grand Hotel, Botanical Garden, Näsinneula, Xi’an Bell Tower, Sungnye, and National Diet

A map based on Tampere, the home of the Colossal Order studio

The Ultimate Edition includes everything available in the Standard Edition and adds other elements as well. One of them is access to Content Creator Packs. Here's the list:

Tamper starting map

Landmark Buildings pack (Nine real-world iconic structures)

San Francisco Set (Golden Gate Bridge, a muscle car garage, five different muscle car models, a police vehicle, and the map of San Francisco)

Assets Pack

Radio Stations (Q4 ‘24, Q1 ‘24, and Q2 ‘24)

Content Creator Pack

Undoubtedly, getting all these benefits just for pre-ordering the game can add a lot to the experience. With these new pre-designed maps, assets, and content packs, players can get their creative juices flowing and add a new dimension to their cities.

It is important to note that the Standard and Ultimate Edition pre-orders are only available for PC, as the console release of this game has been delayed to Spring 2024. Those who want to pre-order for other non-Windows platforms will have to wait for a few months.

This concludes our article on the benefits of pre-ordering Cities Skylines 2. If you want to know more details about the game, read our guide about creating roundabouts in your city.