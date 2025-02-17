Civilization 7 stuttering and crashing on PS5: Possible fixes and reasons

2K's most recent title, Civilization 7, has been performing terribly on all platforms. The game is poorly optimized and seems to lag and crash for many gamers. This issue remains true for PlayStation players as well. Fortunately, there are some potential fixes that can help you solve these problems.

Mentioned below are some of the possible reasons why the game might be performing terribly on your console along with a few potential fixes to solve it.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until we receive more official patches from 2K.

Possible fixes for performance issues in Civilization 7 on PS5

1) Restart your PlayStation

Restart your PlayStation to fix performance issues (Image via 2K)

To extend your console's life and get better performance out of it, it will be in your best interest to switch your console off every once in a while. The reason behind this is simple, if you have been gaming for extended hours, it can lead to dips in performance due to the console getting overheated.

So shut down your console for at least 10 minutes to ensure it is back at normal temperature and your game can run smoothly again.

2) Check ventilation issues and overheating

Make sure your console is not kept at a poorly ventilated location. If your PlayStation is kept in a closed cabinet, or an orientation which blocks the vents, it can lead to poor ventilation. This, in turn, can lead to the console getting overheated, which can lead to dips in performance.

While you are at it, ensure that the console does not have dust. If you find any, make sure to thoroughly clean your console.

3) Check for game and firmware updates

An outdated version of the game or even PlayStation firmware can also lead to stuttering and crashing while playing Civilization 7. To fix this, check the game or the firmware for updates to get stable performance.

4) Check available storage on your PlayStation

If your PlayStation is running low on storage, it can also lead to issues like lags, stutters, and even crashes. To fix this, simply remove some apps and games or get some additional storage..

In case you are facing these issues on other platforms, check out this guide:

