  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Clair Obscur Expedition 33: How to defeat Chromatic Ballet boss fight (All weaknesses, counter-attack strategies, and more)

Clair Obscur Expedition 33: How to defeat Chromatic Ballet boss fight (All weaknesses, counter-attack strategies, and more)

By SoumyaKanti Saha
Modified Apr 29, 2025 22:16 GMT
Expedition 33 roster (Image via Kepler Interactive)
Expedition 33 roster (Image via Kepler Interactive)

The Chromatic Ballet is one of the optional bosses in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 that can be found in the Falling Leaves area. You must venture around the northwest side of the Forgotten Battlefield in The Continent map to fight the flying-type boss. It goes without saying that using a mid or long-range weapon should be a viable choice to defeat the enemy trio. Moreover, you can earn a few exciting rewards after defeating them.

Ad

This article will discuss a few key points to defeat the Chromatic Ballet boss in Clair Obscur Expedition 33.

How to kill Chromatic Ballet boss in Clair Obscur Expedition 33

As discussed, the Chromatic Ballet trio boss is a flying enemy. Hence, we recommend you provide range attacks and make sure to use Pictos and Luminas traits to enhance those. Meanwhile, they are also weak against different elements, such as Fire, Ice, and Dark. However, make sure not to use any Light element attacks as the trio is resistant to them.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Fighting Chromatic Ballet Boss (Image via Kepler Interactive | YouTube/@SpookyFairy)
Fighting Chromatic Ballet Boss (Image via Kepler Interactive | YouTube/@SpookyFairy)

Weaknesses of the Chromatic Ballet boss

Ad

The boss on the extreme left is weak against the Fire damage, while the one in the centre area can be destroyed by Dark damage. The last one on the right side is weak against Ice-type damage.

As the weaknesses mentioned earlier, you can use specific damage type characters, like Maelle, Monoco, and Sciel. Equip certain high-tier weapons that can provide significant element-type damage, matching the three bosses' weakness type.

Counter-attack strategies for Chromatic Ballet

Ad

There are certain attack patterns, such as Fiery Swipe, Melee Combo, Ice Shard, Enchanting Spell, and more, for the boss trio in Clair Obscur Expedition 33. However, there are a few easy moves through which you can swiftly counter those ranged attacks. Here's a list:

Attack Move
Counter strategy
Fiery Swipe
Make sure to parry the third explosion
Melee Combo
Use the parry button and dodge all three slashes
Ice Shard
Make sure to parry the Ice Shard projectile
Ice Barrage
Use the parry button to counter all three barrage projectiles
Enchanting Spell
Counter the third explosion by performing a parry
Ad

You can also use the Anti Charm Picto to counter the boss trio's deadly attacks. However, you must defeat Tisseur to master, unlock, and equip this trait's lumina. You can apply this to your entire roster to specifically counter the enchanting charm attacks.

Read more: How to beat the Grosse Tete boss in Expedition 33?

Rewards for defeating the Chromatic Ballet trio in Clair Obscur Expedition 33

Once you've defeated the Chromatic Ballet trio boss in Clair Obscur Expedition 33, you'll be rewarded with some items as a testament to your victory. Here's a list of rewards:

Ad
  • Some amount of XP and Battle Loot
  • Level 13 Tisseron weapon for Sciel
  • Energizing Turn Pictor
  • Three Resplendent Chroma Catalysis
  • Blizzon Weapon
  • One Recoat

That's all you need to know about the flying boss in the latest turn-based RPG game by Sandfall Interactive.

Also read: Best attributes available in Expedition 33

For more guides on the latest RPG title, check out Sportskeeda's Clair Obscur Expedition 33 page.

About the author
SoumyaKanti Saha

SoumyaKanti Saha

SoumyaKanti Saha is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, primarily covering first-person shooter titles. Though he comes from a BCA background, his decision to get into journalism stems from his love for video games. He started his gaming journalism journey at Sportskeeda after serving as a Scholar Trainee at WIPRO for two years and continues producing exceptional articles on games like Overwatch, Call Of Duty, Apex Legends, and Counter-Strike 2. Simply put, he’s capable of covering every FPS title he’s assigned.

He believes in thorough research when covering a story. For this, he turns to not just his trusted sources but scours the annals of various social media channels to deliver any additional useful information to his readers.

SoumyaKanti finds PewDiePie's story quite fascinating, as he believes his dedication and hard work to popularize a genre that very few people knew of back then to be truly Herculean.

Multiplayer games fuel his constant need for action while playing. That said, in a Jumanji-esque scenario, he’d love nothing more than diving into the Red Dead Redemption universe for its the intense storyline and detailed world and characters.

In his free time, SoumyaKanti loves listening to metal, playing video games (Duh!), and watching movies.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications