Clair Obscur Expedition 33: How to defeat Chromatic Ballet boss fight (All weaknesses, counter-attack strategies, and more)

The Chromatic Ballet is one of the optional bosses in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 that can be found in the Falling Leaves area. You must venture around the northwest side of the Forgotten Battlefield in The Continent map to fight the flying-type boss. It goes without saying that using a mid or long-range weapon should be a viable choice to defeat the enemy trio. Moreover, you can earn a few exciting rewards after defeating them.
This article will discuss a few key points to defeat the Chromatic Ballet boss in Clair Obscur Expedition 33.
How to kill Chromatic Ballet boss in Clair Obscur Expedition 33
As discussed, the Chromatic Ballet trio boss is a flying enemy. Hence, we recommend you provide range attacks and make sure to use Pictos and Luminas traits to enhance those. Meanwhile, they are also weak against different elements, such as Fire, Ice, and Dark. However, make sure not to use any Light element attacks as the trio is resistant to them.
Weaknesses of the Chromatic Ballet boss
The boss on the extreme left is weak against the Fire damage, while the one in the centre area can be destroyed by Dark damage. The last one on the right side is weak against Ice-type damage.
As the weaknesses mentioned earlier, you can use specific damage type characters, like Maelle, Monoco, and Sciel. Equip certain high-tier weapons that can provide significant element-type damage, matching the three bosses' weakness type.
Counter-attack strategies for Chromatic Ballet
There are certain attack patterns, such as Fiery Swipe, Melee Combo, Ice Shard, Enchanting Spell, and more, for the boss trio in Clair Obscur Expedition 33. However, there are a few easy moves through which you can swiftly counter those ranged attacks. Here's a list:
You can also use the Anti Charm Picto to counter the boss trio's deadly attacks. However, you must defeat Tisseur to master, unlock, and equip this trait's lumina. You can apply this to your entire roster to specifically counter the enchanting charm attacks.
Rewards for defeating the Chromatic Ballet trio in Clair Obscur Expedition 33
Once you've defeated the Chromatic Ballet trio boss in Clair Obscur Expedition 33, you'll be rewarded with some items as a testament to your victory. Here's a list of rewards:
- Some amount of XP and Battle Loot
- Level 13 Tisseron weapon for Sciel
- Energizing Turn Pictor
- Three Resplendent Chroma Catalysis
- Blizzon Weapon
- One Recoat
That's all you need to know about the flying boss in the latest turn-based RPG game by Sandfall Interactive.
