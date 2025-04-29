Clair Obscur Expedition 33: How to defeat Chromatic Ballet boss fight (All weaknesses, counter-attack strategies, and more)

The Chromatic Ballet is one of the optional bosses in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 that can be found in the Falling Leaves area. You must venture around the northwest side of the Forgotten Battlefield in The Continent map to fight the flying-type boss. It goes without saying that using a mid or long-range weapon should be a viable choice to defeat the enemy trio. Moreover, you can earn a few exciting rewards after defeating them.

Ad

This article will discuss a few key points to defeat the Chromatic Ballet boss in Clair Obscur Expedition 33.

How to kill Chromatic Ballet boss in Clair Obscur Expedition 33

As discussed, the Chromatic Ballet trio boss is a flying enemy. Hence, we recommend you provide range attacks and make sure to use Pictos and Luminas traits to enhance those. Meanwhile, they are also weak against different elements, such as Fire, Ice, and Dark. However, make sure not to use any Light element attacks as the trio is resistant to them.

Ad

Trending

Fighting Chromatic Ballet Boss (Image via Kepler Interactive | YouTube/@SpookyFairy)

Weaknesses of the Chromatic Ballet boss

Ad

The boss on the extreme left is weak against the Fire damage, while the one in the centre area can be destroyed by Dark damage. The last one on the right side is weak against Ice-type damage.

As the weaknesses mentioned earlier, you can use specific damage type characters, like Maelle, Monoco, and Sciel. Equip certain high-tier weapons that can provide significant element-type damage, matching the three bosses' weakness type.

Counter-attack strategies for Chromatic Ballet

Ad

There are certain attack patterns, such as Fiery Swipe, Melee Combo, Ice Shard, Enchanting Spell, and more, for the boss trio in Clair Obscur Expedition 33. However, there are a few easy moves through which you can swiftly counter those ranged attacks. Here's a list:

Attack Move Counter strategy Fiery Swipe Make sure to parry the third explosion Melee Combo Use the parry button and dodge all three slashes Ice Shard Make sure to parry the Ice Shard projectile Ice Barrage Use the parry button to counter all three barrage projectiles Enchanting Spell Counter the third explosion by performing a parry

Ad

You can also use the Anti Charm Picto to counter the boss trio's deadly attacks. However, you must defeat Tisseur to master, unlock, and equip this trait's lumina. You can apply this to your entire roster to specifically counter the enchanting charm attacks.

Read more: How to beat the Grosse Tete boss in Expedition 33?

Rewards for defeating the Chromatic Ballet trio in Clair Obscur Expedition 33

Once you've defeated the Chromatic Ballet trio boss in Clair Obscur Expedition 33, you'll be rewarded with some items as a testament to your victory. Here's a list of rewards:

Ad

Some amount of XP and Battle Loot

Level 13 Tisseron weapon for Sciel

Energizing Turn Pictor

Three Resplendent Chroma Catalysis

Blizzon Weapon

One Recoat

That's all you need to know about the flying boss in the latest turn-based RPG game by Sandfall Interactive.

Also read: Best attributes available in Expedition 33

For more guides on the latest RPG title, check out Sportskeeda's Clair Obscur Expedition 33 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SoumyaKanti Saha SoumyaKanti Saha is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, primarily covering first-person shooter titles. Though he comes from a BCA background, his decision to get into journalism stems from his love for video games. He started his gaming journalism journey at Sportskeeda after serving as a Scholar Trainee at WIPRO for two years and continues producing exceptional articles on games like Overwatch, Call Of Duty, Apex Legends, and Counter-Strike 2. Simply put, he’s capable of covering every FPS title he’s assigned.



He believes in thorough research when covering a story. For this, he turns to not just his trusted sources but scours the annals of various social media channels to deliver any additional useful information to his readers.



SoumyaKanti finds PewDiePie's story quite fascinating, as he believes his dedication and hard work to popularize a genre that very few people knew of back then to be truly Herculean.



Multiplayer games fuel his constant need for action while playing. That said, in a Jumanji-esque scenario, he’d love nothing more than diving into the Red Dead Redemption universe for its the intense storyline and detailed world and characters.



In his free time, SoumyaKanti loves listening to metal, playing video games (Duh!), and watching movies. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.