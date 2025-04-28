Clair Obscur Expedition 33: How to beat Grosse Tete boss fight 

Defeating the Grosse Tete boss in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 can be a bit challenging for some, considering he is a rocky monster that can use hard-hitting attacks to smash his opponents. You can find this enemy by traversing The Continent, near the entrance of the Coastal Cave. Beating this boss fight will reward you with items that you can use to progress further in the game.

This article explains how to defeat the Grosse Tete boss in Clair Obscur Expedition 33. Read below to find out more about this enemy.

How to kill Grosse Tete boss in Clair Obscur Expedition 33

Beating the Grosse Tete boss in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is a fairly straightforward process, as it has no particular weakness apart from vulnerability to Dark Damage. You can equip Dark Damage weapons like Cultam and Chation, and Bad Omen and Dark Wave skills before initiating the fight.

Grosse Tete's bounce attack (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Grosse Tete is a tanky enemy that uses a simple bouncing attack in a predictable pattern. The attack only hits four times at the beginning of the battle. However, each successive attack will increase the counter by two, which means Tete will bounce 24 times during its twelfth attack.

You should be good at parrying to fight this boss, but you don't need to empty his HP, as it will self-destruct after bouncing 24 times. You have to survive 150 bounce attacks in total to defeat the Grosse Tete boss in Clair Obscur Expedition 33. The most effective technique to beat this opponent is to just parry whenever it starts to defend, and hold for some turns, till the final turn, where it will give up and die.

Rewards for defeating Grosse Tete

Grosse Tete fight rewards (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Here are the rewards that you'll get for beating Grosse Tete:

1 Resplendent Chroma Catalyst

Warming Up

Grosse Tete's Foot (requires Monoco to be in your party)

That covers everything there is to know about defeating the Grosse Tete boss in Clair Obscur Expedition 33. Follow Sportskeeda for more news and guides.

