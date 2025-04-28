Clair Obscur Expedition 33: How to beat Grosse Tete boss fight 

Defeating the Grosse Tete boss in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 can be a bit challenging for some, considering he is a rocky monster that can use hard-hitting attacks to smash his opponents. You can find this enemy by traversing The Continent, near the entrance of the Coastal Cave. Beating this boss fight will reward you with items that you can use to progress further in the game.
This article explains how to defeat the Grosse Tete boss in Clair Obscur Expedition 33. Read below to find out more about this enemy.
How to kill Grosse Tete boss in Clair Obscur Expedition 33
Beating the Grosse Tete boss in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is a fairly straightforward process, as it has no particular weakness apart from vulnerability to Dark Damage. You can equip Dark Damage weapons like Cultam and Chation, and Bad Omen and Dark Wave skills before initiating the fight.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Also read: Is there character creation in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33?
Grosse Tete is a tanky enemy that uses a simple bouncing attack in a predictable pattern. The attack only hits four times at the beginning of the battle. However, each successive attack will increase the counter by two, which means Tete will bounce 24 times during its twelfth attack.
You should be good at parrying to fight this boss, but you don't need to empty his HP, as it will self-destruct after bouncing 24 times. You have to survive 150 bounce attacks in total to defeat the Grosse Tete boss in Clair Obscur Expedition 33. The most effective technique to beat this opponent is to just parry whenever it starts to defend, and hold for some turns, till the final turn, where it will give up and die.
Also read: All answers to Antoine quiz in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Rewards for defeating Grosse Tete
Here are the rewards that you'll get for beating Grosse Tete:
- 1 Resplendent Chroma Catalyst
- Warming Up
- Grosse Tete's Foot (requires Monoco to be in your party)
Also read: How to defeat Dualliste in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
That covers everything there is to know about defeating the Grosse Tete boss in Clair Obscur Expedition 33. Follow Sportskeeda for more news and guides.
Check out the links below for more articles related to the game:
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - How to easily clear Ono Puncho's 9999 damage challenge
- Does Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 have New Game+?
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 difficulty settings explained
- Best attributes available in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.