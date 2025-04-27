How to defeat Dualliste in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

After you reach the Forgotten Battlefield, you will encounter Dualliste, the first boss of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Having a sword that deals fire damage, the boss has two phases. In the initial phase, you can easily hit quite a few shots at him. However, upon entering the second phase, Dualliste becomes stronger and starts using quick combos. The key to defeating this boss quickly is to use parry and jump combo at the right moments.

This article guides you on how to defeat Dualliste in Clair Obscure: Expedition 33.

Note: This guide is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

How to dominate Dualliste in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Before diving into strategies for defeating Dualliste, it is important to know the best party combination and their best skills to use:

Sciel's ideal skills to defeat the boss (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Lune: Immolation, Ice Lance, and Revitalization.

Immolation, Ice Lance, and Revitalization. Verso: Assault Zero, Perfect Break, and Quick Strike

Assault Zero, Perfect Break, and Quick Strike Sciel: Twilight Slash, Focused Fortell, Searing Bond

As the first main boss of the game, Dualliste is not very powerful, so it is possible to defeat him with proper use of skills. He has two phases. In the first phase, he uses some simple combo attacks that are slow and can easily be dodged.

However, once you go to the second phase, the boss uses two swords and starts using rapid combos. Thankfully, the boss is weak against light attacks, making Verso a valuable asset in your party.

Phase 1 attacks counter strategy

When you first encounter Dualliste, he will start striking by swinging his weapon in various directions before returning to his actual position. At this point, use parry, as there is a good pause after each strike he made.

Dualliste performing a swiping combo (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

You must focus on his striking pattern to dodge that and counterattack. After a while, he will start targeting all the members of your party with an Expedition attack, swinging his sword on the ground and creating fiery waves.

During this attack, parry will come in handy, as you need to perform it right as his sword hits the ground to initiate the waves. Alternatively, Sciel's Searing Bond can deal 1,654 damage to him. Following that, use Verso’s Assault Zero to reduce 1,539 HP.

Use parry at the right time to dodge and give counterattack (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

In the meantime, the boss will begin using his Swiping Combo, which you can counter by using parry and jumping at the right time. A perfect counterattack can reduce over 4,000 HP in a single hit. To execute this, press the buttons in the following order: parry, jump, parry, parry. When his health bar is almost zero, he will enter the second phase.

Phase 2 attacks counter

During the second phase, the boss regains full health and starts a swift attack combo of six hits. At this phase, he becomes more powerful, which buffs his attacking speed. He starts attacking rapidly using his two swords from left, right, upward, concluding with an overhead strike. To counter this, you must focus on his movement and use the same parry and jump combos.

A still of Dualliste during the second phase (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

If you take any hits, you can use Lune's Revitalization skill to heal. After his swift attacks, use Verso’s Perfect Break to deliver lethal damage, reducing his health by 9,999 points and bringing the health bar down to half. You can use the Gradient counter skill of Sciel at the perfect time to give lethal damage to the boss. Finally, to finish him off, simply use the parry and Jump combo at the right time.

