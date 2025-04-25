Best Verso build guide in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Verso can deal impressive damage during combat in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and he joins your team at the beginning of Act 2. His unique combat mechanics allow you to deal more damage as you increase his Rank during the combat. However, getting hit will decrease the Rank.

This article will explore some of his best skills. We will also look at his best weapon and Pictos to maximize the damage output.

Best skills for Verso in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Verso skills (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Increasing Verso’s Rank allows you to do more damage. Any time you attack, dodge, parry, or use a skill, you gain Perfection. Collect enough Perfection to increase the Rank during the combat.

Apart from damage, increasing the Rank also lowers the AP cost of some powerful skills. This makes high-cost skills like Phantom Stars, which can be used in early and late game.

Best early game skills for Verso

Radiant Slash: A decent AoE ability to deal light damage, but its main use comes with its ability to Break, allowing you to follow up with a stronger blow.

A decent AoE ability to deal light damage, but its main use comes with its ability to Break, allowing you to follow up with a stronger blow. Berserk Slash: A good single-target damage skill that does even more damage if you are Rank C and each missing health for Verso.

A good single-target damage skill that does even more damage if you are Rank C and each missing health for Verso. Paradigm Shift: Quickly generate AP using this skill, which can be very helpful in the early game. The ability will allow you to try out AP-hungry skills.

Quickly generate AP using this skill, which can be very helpful in the early game. The ability will allow you to try out AP-hungry skills. Phantom Stars: This premium skill deals high damage and breaks enemies. It costs a whopping 9 AP at base and 5 AP if you are Rank S.

Best late-game skills for Verso

Light Holder: Does decent damage while increasing rank at low AP cost. Use this ability to quickly build up Rank for Verso.

Does decent damage while increasing rank at low AP cost. Use this ability to quickly build up Rank for Verso. Speed Burst: Great single target damage at a decent cost, Speed Burst will do more damage at Rank C, and Vero’s speed difference compared to the enemy.

Great single target damage at a decent cost, Speed Burst will do more damage at Rank C, and Vero’s speed difference compared to the enemy. Steeled Strike: A payoff ability that deals high damage but can be interrupted if you take damage. The ability makes learning parry and dodge essential.

A payoff ability that deals high damage but can be interrupted if you take damage. The ability makes learning parry and dodge essential. Paradigm Shift: Great ability to use throughout the game, especially if you use high AP cost skills. With more Luck and a better Rank, getting AP back will be a breeze.

Best Pictos for Verso in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Verso Pictos (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Verso can deal a lot of damage to the enemy alone, but the game allows you to further boost this damage through Pictos. Below are some great Pictos and Luminas to equip based on the weapon we will be using.

Base Shield: Grant a shield on each turn if you don’t have one. Great for survivability and synergizes with Shield Affinity.

Grant a shield on each turn if you don’t have one. Great for survivability and synergizes with Shield Affinity. Shield Affinity: When you have a shield, this Pictos allows you to deal 30% more damage. Getting hit will remove all shields, so don’t miss dodge/parry.

When you have a shield, this Pictos allows you to deal 30% more damage. Getting hit will remove all shields, so don’t miss dodge/parry. Painted Power: Allows you to bypass the damage cap of 9,999. The weapon and skill choice can easily benefit from the Pictos.

Allows you to bypass the damage cap of 9,999. The weapon and skill choice can easily benefit from the Pictos. Energising Turn: Gives you +1 AP on each turn. Very helpful if you invest in the Agility attribute to get turns more frequently.

Best Attribute to level up for Verso in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Since Verso is all about damaging, the best defense will be putting up a great offense. For that, focus on improving Might and Agility to deal a lot of damage more frequently. Luck is also a good option if you opt for critical hits.

Might: More Might equals more attack power, enabling you to reach the damage cap much easier.

More Might equals more attack power, enabling you to reach the damage cap much easier. Agility: Pairs well with the Pictos to grant you more turns, AP, and damage boost. Also provides you with a slightly better defense.

Best weapon for Verso in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Verso weapon (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Delaram is the best weapon for Verso to balance damage and quality of life. This weapon will start you off at B Rank, enabling you to deal devastating damage early on. Upon reaching level 20, it will also grant the Powerful buff.

Here are all the perks for Delaram

Start battle on Rank B, but with 50% Health

Recover 15% Health on Base Attack

Apply Powerful on Rank B

Delaram scales well with Luck and Agility, so investing in these attributes is recommended. If you are having issues maintaining ranks, it’s better to use Lanceram. This weapon will not let your Rank drop below C and helps you gain more stacks of Perfection.

For more high-risk, high-reward gameplay, use Chevalam. The weapon starts you off at Rank S, but disables healing and shields for Verso.

