Clair Obscur Expedition 33: Does Gustave come back

The conclusion of Act 1 in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is one filled with a lot of emotions. After taking down Lampster, and just as the team is about to cross the sea, we witness one of the most tragic death scenes in a video game. The charming engineer, Gustave, who leads Expedition 33, meets his end quite early in the story.
People had a lot to say about this particular moment. In a way, this very moment of the game made everyone take the story seriously.
Note: Minor spoilers, completing Act 1 of the game is recommended.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Does Gustave come back in Clair Obscur Expedition 33
Gustave’s death left a lot of people with several questions. Wasn’t he one of the main characters? And most importantly, does Gustave come back later in the story? After all, with the game set in a fantasy world, anything’s possible.
Unfortunately, people looking forward to hearing Charlie Cox’s voice will be disappointed as Gustave does not return to life. His position is filled by Verso, the stranger who saves them from Renoir and takes on an important role moving forward.
How did Gustave die
With how things were being set up moments before the incident, one would think of a surprise boss confrontation. Maybe the game gives everyone a good beating and throws them off the path, just to show the power difference.
The anticipation quickly turned into shock as Renoir backstabbed Gustave, who was caught in a moment with Maelle, with his back turned towards the threat. Even during the fight, we were hoping someone might come to the rescue.
That someone was Verso, who stepped in to save Maelle, but not before Renoir stabbed Gustave and interacted with Maelle for a moment. Gustave's death was a tragic one, but it helped establish a few things in the narrative moving forward. Renoir’s interaction with Maelle also helps set up Act 3 of the game.
Check out more on Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Is Clair Obscur Expedition 33 coming to Nintendo Switch and Switch 2?
- Is there Romance in Clair Obscur Expedition 33?
- How to parry, dodge, and jump in Clair Obscur Expedition 33
- How to fast travel in Clair Obscur Expedition 33
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33: How to find all three Festival Tokens
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.