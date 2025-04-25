Clair Obscur Expedition 33: Is there a multiplayer and co-op mode?

In Clair Obscur Expedition 33, players explore a fantasy world inspired by France's Belle Époque era with unique real-time mechanics that make fighting battles highly engaging. Players are wondering whether they can enjoy this turn-based role-playing game with their friends. Unfortunately, this is not the case as Clair Obscur Expedition 33 purely a single-player game and does not have a multiplayer or co-op mode.

There is no multiplayer and co-op mode in Clair Obscur Expedition 33

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 does not have multiplayer or co-op mode (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 involves a blend of time-based actions while fighting a battle with your opponents. You have to be extremely alert while playing, as it will require you to make strategic attacks and react quickly.

The game requires you to have quick reflexes and make all your decisions within a time limit, which can be hindered in a multiplayer or co-op mode. Even the slightest delay in your actions will ruin the progress you've made.

Having this mode a can also lead to performance issues. For instance, if one player from your team is unable to kill someone from the opposite team, it will create a clash, or when one player asks you to perform a task but cannot explain it properly to make it happen within the time frame.

How long does it take to beat Clair Obscur Expedition 33

Completing the main storyline will take players approximately 30 hours, as it doesn't have an extremely lengthy gameplay. The game is fairly linear, and the time to complete the game may vary depending on the difficulty level you choose.

Apart from the main storyline, the side activities will require an additional 30 hours to complete. You can explore newer areas, which will make you come across many puzzles and rewards, which will ultimately help you in upgrading your resources.

That's all you need to know about whether Clair Obscur Expedition 33 has a multiplayer or co-op mode. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more gaming news and guides.

