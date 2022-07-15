4 impacts of recent Clash of Clans changes

Clash of Clans introduced some amazing changes over the summer, like Clan Capital, balance, optional updates, and free training. Balance updates include changes made to the building's hit points and defenses, damage-per-second (DPS) of troops, and removal of national flags, while the optional updates are typically used to eliminate bugs and other problems in video games and add extra features.

Though Clash of Clans keeps on coming up with amazing and rustic upgrades, recent changes have made some positive impact on gaming communities all over the world.

Impact of new upgrades of Clash of Clans

1. Free Army Training

Clash of Clans offers Free Training of troops (Image via Clash of Clans)

In Home Village, the game has removed training costs for troops, spells and siege machines. As of this update, players will be charged with no elixir or dark elixir for training troops.

Free Training allows players to try new troop combinations without worrying about any resource loss. The update is likely to promote new ideas that players might be concocting.

However, there is another reason why players seem to love the free training of troop change. This is because they can now donate troops, spells, and Siege Machines, free of cost. The Siege Machine alone used to cost 25,000 dark-elixirs, and if eight players requested for it, one player was likely to lose about 2,00,000 dark-elixirs. This update allows players to invest this dark-elixir in other productive tasks like upgrading, rather than cooking.

2. Super Troops Quick Donation

Clash of Clans Builder Boat (Image via Supercell)

Similar to Siege Machines, Super Troops — the ultimate version of troops — cost 25,000 dark-elixir for activation. Earlier, it was compulsory to activate Super Troops before donating. There are about 16 of them, and it is nigh on impossible to state which Super Troops will be requested by clan members.

Players can now donate Super Troops as a quick donation with gems, irrespective of their activation.

3. Wall upgrades with elixir from TH5

Walls will now consume gold as well as the elixir for leveling up (Image via Supercell)

Walls are among the assets that require a huge amount of gold for upgradation. After Town Hall 7, walls could be upgraded with gold and elixirs. However, players with lesser Town Halls have no other option of upgrading other than with gold. But, as far as this update is concerned, starting with Town Hall 5, walls will consume gold as well as the elixir for leveling up.

Walls have high hitpoints, and so does the cost. Each wall costs more than 4,00,000, which inconveniences players for upgrading only with gold. Now, the elixir will surely add a significant amount of help for renovation.

4. Builder potion for Forge

Clan Capital in CoC (Image via Supercell)

Forge occupies a builder and takes about half of the treasury to work, which, in return, gives just 1,800 capital gold. Usually, the Forge takes about three days to generate a small amount of capital gold.

The issue here is of builder engagement. The engaged builders cannot be used for the next three days after applying to forge. Since there are only five builders in the game, players have to wait till the Forge is complete.

But after the update, the time consumed by the Forges can be reduced by using builder potions, which reduce work time by working 10 times faster than usual.

