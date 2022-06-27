Beat the iTzu's Summer Challenge in Clash of Clans: Rewards and attack strategy

In the online battle game Clash of Clans, players use super, dark elixir, and elixir troops to attack the bases of their rivals. The game's new features include hero skins, magic items, and in-game base challenges. The introduction of base challenges has been one of the game's most liked updates.

All players regularly receive these challenges, which call for players to attack powerful bases constructed by veteran players with the specified force composition. Players receive rewards for successful attacks, including gold, experience, dark elixir, elixir, magic items, and more.

In this article, players will learn about one of the best attack strategies for beating the iTzu's Summer Challenge, the most recent base challenge in Clash of Clans. They will also find out what rewards await them upon the completion of this challenge.

What Clash of Clans players are up against in the special base challenge and more

iTzu's Summer challenge is the latest challenge in the game, which showcases the new in-game Summer scenery. Players can also earn a lot of rewards apart from testing the latest scenery and new hero skins. To earn experience points and other rewards, players must complete the base challenge using the provided troops and spells.

The in-game description of the iTzu's Summer Challenge in Clash of Clans is as follows:

"Check out the Summer scenery and win great rewards by beating this new challenge level. designed by iTzu!"

iTzu Gaming is one of the top Clash of Clans YouTubers and streams funny game videos, live attacks, in-game update-related content, and more. In a special collaboration, developers have used the base created by this content creator in a June month base challenge.

The base is very well constructed, with three max-level Eagle Artilleries, Town Hall 14, and four Air Sweepers. There are two types of heroes, which means players have to battle two Royal Champions, Grand Wardens, Archer Queens, and Barbarian Kings.

Players who complete the challenge will receive 1 resource potion, 400 experience points, 1000000 gold, elixir, and 10000 dark elixir.

Attack strategy to beat ITzu's Summer Challenge

Players must use the troops and spells provided in the challenge to beat the base. There are various attacking strategies that can be employed to finish the ITzu's Summer Challenge, and one such attacking strategy is as follows:

Deploy the Rage Spell and then use Giant, Super Wall Breaker, and Raged Barbarians to take down the Town Hall. Use the Electro Dragon, Dragon, Dragon Rider, and Lava Hound to take down all three Eagle Artilleries along with some Hidden Teslas. Use Goblin, Archers, and Barbarians as baits to defuse all hidden giant bombs. Now, deploy everything apart from Golem and Headhunter from the side of Dragons. Deploy heroes along with troops; use abilities and spells according to attack requirements. From the other side of the base, use Golem with Headhunter to clear other enemy heroes.

If used correctly, this attacking strategy can help you clear down the base in a few minutes.

Finally, base challenges like ITzu's Summer Challenge are among the best ways to win additional rewards and experience, as well as for new attack strategies in Clash of Clans.

