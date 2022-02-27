What is March 2022 Royal Pass hero skin in Clash of Clans?

Clash of Clans is a multiplayer online strategy game where players attack and defend bases with Dark Elixir, Elixir, and Super troops, structures, defenses, pets, and heroes. SuperCell, the developer, is recognized for regularly updating the game with new characters, troops, hero skins, and Magic Items.

The Gold Pass is a monthly subscription service that allows Clash of Clans users to gain limited hero skins, resource benefits, and Magic Items for a low cost.

Expected March 2022 hero skin in Clash of Clans

Season Challenges are in-game tasks that gamers must complete to advance and improve their equipment. All Town Hall level 7 and higher players are eligible to participate in Season Challenges.

They're similar to Clan Games, but instead of Clans as a whole, each user earns rewards for themselves. Each activity must be completed independently.

Here is the Season Challenges' in-game description:

"Complete individual challenges each season and get tremendously rare rewards!"

There are two separate Season Challenge tiers: Silver and Gold. The former is open to everyone and is free, whereas the Gold tier is a paid version and has a lot more prizes. There are a few items like Hero Skins and Extra Resource Storage that are only available to Gold Pass holders.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans



Happy Lunar New Year to those who are celebrating! 🥳 It's another new season stacked with cool challenges, perks and rewards! This month we welcome the Warrior Warden to the family of Warrior heroes, available in February's Gold Pass!Happy Lunar New Year to those who are celebrating! It's another new season stacked with cool challenges, perks and rewards! This month we welcome the Warrior Warden to the family of Warrior heroes, available in February's Gold Pass! Happy Lunar New Year to those who are celebrating! 🐯 🎊 🥳 https://t.co/4gPNYrsP5X

Every month, the Gold Pass releases a new hero skin in Clash of Clans. For example, in February 2022, players received the Warrior Warden skin. Those waiting for the March 2022 hero skin should keep in mind that they are released in order.

According to the Clash of Clans order, the upcoming hero skin will be the Royal Champion, as the last outfit related to it came in the September 2021 Gold Pass.

Gamers have received three Grand Warden skins, two Archer Queen skins, and two Barbarian King skins since September 2021, but only one Royal Champion. This indicates that the Royal Champion skin will be released in the March 2022 Gold Pass.

While there are a few skin sets presently incomplete, the upcoming skin of the Royal Champion is most likely to come from the Warden Master's Master set or Shadow Queen's Shadow set. As a result, skins for the Champion Master and Shadow Champion are anticipated to arrive in March 2022's Gold Pass.

Readers should buy the Gold Pass of March 2022 and earn the new Royal Champion hero skin to complete their skin sets of various heroes.

