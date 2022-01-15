5 ways to farm Elixir faster in Clash of Clans

In Clash of Clans, one of the most important currencies is Elixir. No troop upgrades can be made without Elixir. Collectors, troops, spells and lots of other important upgrades are made with this resource. One needs to be stacked with Elixir in order to get all these upgrades done.

There are lots of ways to earn Elixir in a very short time with efficient techniques. In this article, players are going to learn about five ways to farm Elixir faster in Clash of Clans.

Clash of Clans: Great methods for farming Elixir

1) Multiplayer battles

Clash of Clans players engage in multiplayer battles to farm for gold and Elixir. Sometimes, one can even find a base with a million gold and Elixir available. Players can either take the loot and surrender or go for trophies.

2) Single player

Single Player battles are one of the easiest ways of getting good amounts of Elixir. The higher level goblin bases are very difficult to deal with but players can still aim for the loot and manage to get it all with a balanced strategy.

3) Clan Wars

Clan Wars is a really efficient way of getting lots of Elixir. One can get loads of Clan War bonuses if they get into a good and active clan. Upon winning a Clan War, they are awarded with a great war bonus if they succeed in getting both victories.

4) Practice mode

Practice mode is another good and easy way of getting just enough Elixir when players are a bit short for their next upgrade. It offers tutorials for different strategies and rewards some loot from the base along with it. If a player manages to win with a 3 star rating, they get the entire loot.

5) Getting collectors maxed out

The best method of farming is to upgrade the collectors to max level. Collectors can generate lots of resources when a player is offline. Upon logging back in, they can collect all of it. Collectors are the best options for farming Elixir because they work for players without trouble.

