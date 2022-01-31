What are Clan Games in Clash of Clans?

Clash of Clans developers, Supercell, over the years, has added more elements to the game that make it even more engaging and easier for players to progress. Clan Games is a game mode that the company added in 2017 with its December update.

In this game mode, users from a Clan are given tasks, which reward them with Clan Points on completion. When added together, these Clan Points represent the number of points a Clan has collected, which can be used to reach different tiers for different rewards.

All details about Clan Games in Clash of Clans

Clan Games occur when the Strongman's Caravan is set up at the side of your village (to the right of the Clan Path from the player's point of view). When the caravan is interacted with, it will show the Clan Challenges available to the Clan.

These challenges give gamers different tasks to accomplish within an allotted time. These tasks may involve the home base or the Builder Base. Once a member takes up challenges, new ones appear in their place, so a Clan can never run out of challenges.

Every challenge has different points as rewards. The harder the challenge, the higher the given time and reward points.

Also, Clan Games are only available to players with Town Hall 6 or above.

Rewards

Rewards in Clan Games differ each time. Once all the tier goals are met and the Clan Games are over, every participating player can choose their tier reward (one out of three in each tier).

Once the choosing is done, the rewards get delivered to the user. They come in different forms — Gold, Elixir, Dark Elixir, Magic Items, and even gems.

