Clash of Clans December update trailer: Release date and time explored ahead of Town Hall 16 release

Clash of Clans fans can now mark their calendar as Supercell has finally set a release date for its December update trailer. As per the announcement on official handles, players will see what is in store in the latest update on December 6, 2023, at 3 pm GMT / 8:30 pm IST / 10 pm WIB / 3 am PST. This is welcoming news, especially after Supercell finally confirmed the inclusion of the much-awaited Town Hall 16 in the patch.

Although the Finnish game developers have dropped a lot of easter eggs in the Hammer Jam event trailer and other teasers, they have yet to reveal concrete details about the new addition.

Clash of Clans December update trailer to drop on December 6

While Supercell has not revealed any specific release date for the Clash of Clans Town Hall 16 as part of the December update, as per the recent speculations in the community, the patch and new TH 16 may arrive as early as December 11.

This is right after the completion of the Hammer Jam event, which lets you make upgrades at a reduced cost. Moreover, based on the previous update times, fans may expect the update to roll out around 8 am GMT or 10:45 am GMT.

The developers have remained tight-lipped about the release date of Clash of Clans Town Hall 16 and its content. However, the new update should pave the way for new tactical approaches, as hinted in one of the recent blog posts on the official website.

Clash of Clans Town Hall 16 expected upgrade cost

In one of the teasers posted on X, Supercell hinted about the upgrade expense for TH16. In the short video spanning 12 seconds, the upgrade cost for the Town Hall 16 seems to be 18 million. However, this information must be taken with a grain of salt as the cost for TH15 is also the same.

Clash of Clans December update hints

The Hammer Jam event went live in late November and will end in over a week. The trailer subtly dropped several hints about the December update that content creators and players were quick to catch. Town Hall 16 may feature upgrades of defenses, including Wizard Tower, Air Sweeper, and Bomb Tower.

Another official tweet has accentuated the excitement. The image featured Balloons at Level 11, one higher than the current maximum, hinting at the option for upgrading the troop. Simultaneously, there were no flames on the Hero levels, implying more scope to upgrade.