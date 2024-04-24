Clash of Clans Egypt Queen Skin: Cost, design, and more

The Clash of Clans Egypt Queen Skin stands out as a Legendary skin, taking inspiration from the revered Egyptian deity, Horus. Alongside the Egypt King Hero Skin and Egypt Champion Skin, it perfectly aligns with the overarching theme for April 2024, which revolves around Egyptian mythology.

Throughout this month, players participated in a series of events and challenges that draw from this rich mythological backdrop, accompanied by scenery that vividly reflects the iconic elements of ancient Egypt.

This article highlights all the details regarding the Clash of Clans Egypt Queen Skin, including its cost, design, and more.

Cost and acquisition

Price of the Clash of Clans Egypt Queen Skin. (Image via Supercell)

The Clash of Clans Egypt Queen Skin is available for purchase in the in-game shop. However, the cost of acquiring this magnificent skin varies depending on the player's geographical location, owing to differences in currency exchange rates. For example, players in the United States can acquire the Egypt Queen Skin for $9.99.

Design and aesthetics of Clash of Clans Egypt Queen Skin

Front look of the Queen in this skin. (Image via Supercell)

At the heart of the Egypt Queen Skin's allure lies her birdlike features similar to Horus. Her helmet, fashioned in the likeness of a bird's head complete with a beak and cascading feathers, serves as a striking testament to the attention to detail invested in this skin.

Additionally, two imposing metallic green and gold wings adorn her back, exuding an aura of majesty and power. The Archer Queen's trusty crossbow transforms into an attractive golden bow fit for a deity. As she traverses the village, a trail of sand dissipates behind her, adding an immersive touch to her divine presence.

Battle animation and recovery

Queen attacking village's defense. (Image via Supercell)

When deployed on the battlefield, the Archer Queen strides with purpose, her every movement exuding an air of determination and strength. As she unleashes her arsenal upon her foes, each shot is accompanied by a subtle spark, signifying the impact of her attacks.

However, upon activating her Archer Puppet ability, a group of archers are summoned that have no changes to their usual appearance. When knocked out in battle, the Archer Queen's resilience is put to the test. She kneels on the ground, clutching her head in anguish, while her bow rests before her, a poignant reminder of the trials she faces.

During her recovery phase after the battle, she sits upon her altar, cradling her bow with determination. A solitary arrow lies beside her, a symbol of her unwavering resolve to continue the fight.

