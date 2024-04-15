Clash of Clans Egypt Champion Skin: Cost, design, and more

Clash of Clans Egypt Champion Skin is the third to join the Egypt skin set after the Egypt Warden and Egypt King skin. It resonates with the Clash of Clans April 2024 roadmap theme, which is based on Egyptian mythology. This is a Legendary rarity skin available for the Royal Champion in the game.

To illustrate further, this article highlights all the details regarding the Clash of Clans Egypt Champion Skin, including its cost, design, and much more.

Variable cost of Clash of Clans Egypt Champion Skin

The cost of acquiring this Royal Champion skin varies depending on the player's geographical region. For instance, players in the United States may acquire this illustrious skin for $9.99, while prices may differ elsewhere.

Intricate design

Required design (Image via Supercell)

The Clash of Clans Egypt Champion Hero Skin transforms the hero into a majestic figure draped in white cloth, exuding an aura of regality and power. The hero's attire includes golden-plated sandals and anklets, complemented by a matching waist and forearm jewel.

A broad neck jewel embellished with a blue gem near her breast adds to her beauty. Meanwhile, she also boasts a golden crown with a snake at the front, symbolizing authority and mystique. Another striking addition is the blue-colored eye shadow and broad eyebrow.

Dynamic animations and attack of the Clash of Clans Egypt Champion skin

Knockout animation (Image via Supercell)

This skin also boasts a great animation for the Royal Champion. When she flicks her finger, a snake emerges carrying a wooden spear with a metallic sharp end. Once the snake approaches her, she caresses it and then picks the spear in a smooth motion. Meanwhile, the snake hops onto her near her right hand, replacing the former shield that she usually possesses.

When she walks, a trail of sand can be seen raining on the ground behind her. She attacks by throwing her spear at the opponent's defenses. This thrown spear automatically returns to the Champion after each attack, allowing her to continuously throw her weapon at the opponent's defenses in Clash of Clans.

In moments of defeat, the hero's animations continue to captivate, as she gracefully lays flat on her back, surrounded by discarded spears and the loyal serpent companion. During the recovery phase, the hero finds solace resting upon her altar, with the snake by her side, symbolizing resilience and determination.

