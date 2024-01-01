Clash of Clans guide: How to 3-star the Chief of the North Challenge

The Chief of the North Challenge in Clash of Clans poses a formidable test for players seeking a perfect three-star victory. To conquer this challenge, a meticulous strategy is required, involving the strategic deployment of troops, effective spell usage, and crowd control. This challenge is live and will conclude in the third week of January 2024.

In this guide, we will break down the step-by-step process to achieve a three-star triumph in this Clash of Clans challenge.

Clash of Clans Chief of the North Challenge guide

You need to follow the guide below to achieve three stars in this formidable challenge in Clash of Clans.

Sneaky Goblins and Wall Breakers usage

Sneaky Goblin placement in Chief of the North Challenge (Image via Judo Sloth Gaming / YouTube)

Commence the assault with Sneaky Goblins, placing eight of them strategically, one on each Elixir Collector in the southern half of the base. Once the Collectors are destroyed, the Ricochet Cannon in the Southern part will start attacking the Goblins.

Unleash six Wall Breakers from the south to breach the defensive walls during this chaos. This paves the way for the subsequent attack phases in Clash of Clans.

Archer Queen's invisible dominance

Archer Queen invisibility spell usage in Chief of the North Challenge (Image via Judo Sloth Gaming / YouTube)

Position the Archer Queen at the bottom of the base and let her target the Ricochet Cannon. Employ the Invisibility Spell at the precise moment to render her invisible, ensuring minimal damage.

Repeat this process as she progresses to the next Cannon, and then activate her Archer Puppet ability after destroying the four defenses in the southern region. Utilize the remaining Invisibility Spell on the spawned mini-archers for added advantage.

Balloons at the North

Directing the Balloons in Chief of the North Challenge (Image via Judo Sloth Gaming / YouTube)

Once Town Hall 16 is breached, enemy Heroes may emerge, luring out the enemy's Goblins. Deploy two Balloons at the very north of the base to destroy the Ricochet Cannons present in the top corner.

When the first Ricochet Cannon is destroyed, the two Balloons tend to split. Use the Invisibility Spell on the regular Cannon to prevent such circumstances and ensure that both Balloons focus on destroying the Ricochet Cannons.

Sneaky Goblins and Clan Castle troops

Barbarian King destroys Clan Castle troop (Image via Judo Sloth Gaming / YouTube)

Use the two leftover Sneaky Goblins to eliminate Elixir Collectors at the top right corner of the North defense. Deploy a Wizard at the top to draw Clan Castle troops towards him, and use Valkyrie and the Wizard to group them together. Place the Barbarian King beside this herd to neutralize the Clan Castle troops.

Barbarian King will then proceed towards the base of the opponent, destroying the remaining Elixir Collector on his way.

Root Rider and Battle Blimp

Battle Blimp and Root Rider usage in Chief of the North Challenge (Image via Judo Sloth Gaming / YouTube)

Initiate the final phase by deploying the Root Rider and Battle Blimp, along with the Rage Spell near the Archer Tower. This strategic placement ensures that even if the opponent's Archer Queen survives after encountering your Queen, the raged Root Rider will eliminate her. Wait patiently as the Root Riders break into the last compartment in the Southeast part of this Clash of Clans base.

King's Giant Gauntlet

Using King's Giant Gauntlet in Chief of the North Challenge (Image via Judo Sloth Gaming / YouTube)

When the Root Rider, along with the King, approaches the Southeast part of the base, activate the Barbarian King's Giant Gauntlet's ability to make the final push to obliterate the enemy King and remaining defenses. The combination of Root Rider, Battle Blimp, and a well-timed Rage Spell guarantees the base's destruction, securing the coveted three-star victory in this Clash of Clans challenge.

The Chief of the North Challenge demands precision, strategy, and flawless execution in Clash of Clans. By following this comprehensive guide, you can master the intricacies of the attack, ensuring a triumphant three-star victory.