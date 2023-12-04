Clash of Clans guide: How to 3-star The Last TH15 Challenge?

As the Clash of Clans community eagerly anticipates the arrival of Town Hall 16 in the upcoming December update, players find themselves immersed in a thrilling and final challenge at Town Hall 15. This challenge, designed to replicate the intricate attack strategies of world champions at Clash Champs, is a culmination of skills and tactics acquired throughout the game.

This article will guide Clash of Clans players by offering insights into the strategic nuances that can pave the way for success.

Guide to 3-star The Last TH15 Challenge in Clash of Clans

The complete tutorial to three-star this challenge in Clash of Clans is given below:

Grand Warden and Flame Flinger setup is important

At the beginning of the assault, you must strategically set your Grand Warden to ground mode. The importance of this move becomes evident later on, providing a foundation for seamless execution of the upcoming steps.

The Flame Flinger takes center stage in this attack strategy. Placing this catapult strategically off the map becomes crucial, allowing it to outrange the Archer Tower. Multiple attempts are encouraged until the optimal placement is achieved.

Strategically dominate defensive units

Proceed with your wall breaks, targeting the top right Elixir collector to the northeast, triggering the Skeleton Trap. Drop your second wall breaker between the Elixir storages near the Town Hall. Position the Archer Queen by the Elixir collector at the Flame Flinger. Wait on deploying the healers, as your initial goal is to allow the Queen to dismantle the Skeleton Trap and then the air defense.

Once the air defense is down, deploy all five healers. Rage at the ideal spot—between the Queen and the Unicorn. After the second Elixir Storage falls, the Queen advances to the King. Rage and use Head Hunter there. Deploy an Ice Golem on the Cannon to the north, followed by three Wizards on the Wizard Tower. Freeze the Town Hall and X-Bow when activated.

Multi-phase assault execution

As the Queen activates the Town Hall, employ your second Ice Golem. Place a Baby Dragon on the bottom Elixir collector, followed by a Valkyrie at the north. Deploy the Head Hunter, Royal Champion, and Barbarian King. Rage the Queen again, sending in a Balloon at the wall where it's broken. Follow up with Electro Titan, three Super Bowlers, and the Grand Warden.

Freeze the single Target Inferno to safeguard the Queen's ability. Execute a Jump spell by the Clan Castle, raging that area as well. As troops prepare to take the jump, trigger the Grand Warden's ability. Deploy a Giant, three Balloons, and a Hog Rider to the bottom left. Use a Skeleton spell in front of the monolith.

If the Royal Champion ability hasn't been activated, use it to hasten her progress to the monolith with an invisibility spell placed behind her. By this point, the Queen's ability may have been utilized, but the remaining troops should be used to efficiently clean up and secure the coveted three-star victory in Clash of Clans.

In conclusion, the combination of strategic insights and a well-executed attack plan positions players for triumph in the Last Town Hall 15 challenge in Clash of Clans.

Players should also prepare for Town Hall 16 for a smooth gameplay experience.