How to unlock Headhunter in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans is a free-to-play strategy-based game with elements of base making. Every such title has its currency, and so does this offering.

These currencies are earned by stealing loot from enemy bases. Users need to know their troops and attack combinations very well to make a successful attack.

Headhunter is a Dark Troop that can be unlocked once players upgrade their Dark Barracks to level 9.

A look at Headhunter from Clash of Clans

In-game description of Headhunter:

"Headhunter has just one job: taking out enemy heroes. As her other job, she works at the village apothecary. She's lightweight enough to jump over walls and her poisoned weapons make her targets move and attack slower."

It is a dark troop that gamers can unlock once they reach Town Hall 12 and then upgrade their Dark Barracks to level 9. Headhunters prioritize heroes above all other targets and bypass all other enemy buildings and troops while any enemy heroes remain on the battlefield.

They prioritize heroes even when Clan Castle troops are attacking them. This troop has three levels at the moment, with 360 hitpoints at the base level and a damage of 105 per second.

Note: They do not target defending Grand Warden as it is considered a defense unit and not a hero.

Once all heroes are taken out, Headhunters act like normal troops with no preferred target. They attack the nearest building, regardless of their type, and will turn and attack enemy units if they become aware of any nearby.

Heather @ClashTutor What’s your favorite strategy using HeadHunters so far? What’s your favorite strategy using HeadHunters so far? https://t.co/zNUc9gRcLh

Statistics of Headhunter

Preferred Target - Heroes (4x damage)

Attack Type - Single Target

Housing Space - 6

Movement Speed - 32

Attack Speed - 0.6 seconds

Dark Barracks required - 9

Range - 3 tiles

Headhunter's statistics in Clash of Clans (Image via Sportskeeda)

Overall, Headhunter is an outstanding troop that users can carry to take care of enemy heroes. It deals tremendous damage to them, making it a lot easier for other troops to focus on just the defense units.

Send in the Headhunters along with the other troops and watch the mighty heroes go down!

