How to get XP faster in Clash of Clans (February 2022)

In Clash of Clans, XP points determine how experienced a player is and how long they have been playing. A rushed base would normally have less XP compared to a maxed base. XP can be mainly gained by upgrading buildings, troops, heroes, and spells. However, there are ways one may earn XP faster in the game.

Earn XP faster in Clash of Clans

There are multiple ways one can earn XP faster in the game. Completing certain tasks can reward players with a huge amount of XP points while some reward in less quantity.

1) Removing Obstacles

Removing obstacles can reward players with a small amount of XP. It is not enough to increase the level as a whole but sometimes one needs just that small amount of remaining XP to complete their goal and removing obstacles does fulfill that purpose.

2) Upgrading buildings, heroes, troops, and spells

Upgrading heroes, buildings, troops, spells, or upgrades of any sort rewards players with lots of XP. These upgrades can reward players with enough XP to reach their goals.

The amount of experience gained is directly related to the amount of time the construction takes. The longer the build time, the more experience players earn when the building is completed.

3) Completing events

Completing events and challenges not only rewards players with XP points but also with magic items occasionally. These events will appear in the events tab and have a time limit set to them within which they must be completed. Sometimes completing an event might reward players with gems.

4) Donating troops

Donating troops in Clash of Clans provides less XP but just like removing obstacles, they get the job done. Also, great donors gain lots of XP points just by donating.

A great donator in Town Hall 10 can have an experience level of 150 compared to another Town Hall 10 player (with fewer donations) who has an experience level of just 100.

5) Completing achievements

Clash of Clans has several achievements and completing them not only rewards players with gems but also with lots of XP points. Most of the achievements do not take much time to complete but some of them may take a long time.

At the end of the day, achievements that take a long time to complete are worth it because of the amount of XP and gems gained.

