How to unlock Electro Owl in Clash of Clans

In Clash of Clans, pets act as supporting units for heroes and troops. Each pet has its unique ability, which can be paired with a hero and be suited with one. Only one pet can be paired with one Hero at a time.

Pets are immortal units that need to be summoned. There are four pets in the game: L.A.S.S.I, Electro Owl, Mighty Yak, and Unicorn.

In this article, players will learn all about Electro Owl and how to unlock it in Clash of Clans.

Electro Owl in Clash of Clans: Offensive and defensive uses

In-game description of Electro Owl in Clash of Clans:

"Electro Owl zaps enemy defenses into dust from a great distance. He's mostly made of feathers though, so better keep him well protected!"

Electro Owl is the second pet to be unlocked in the game. Players can get it once they upgrade their Pet House to level 2. Electro Owl attacks with chain lightning, similar to Electro Dragon, but deals significantly less damage.

This chain of lightning can hit just 2 targets, doing 80 percent of the primary target damage to the second target.

Electro Owl prioritizes the target of the Hero it is paired to at that moment. However, Electro Owl behaves like a troop with no preferential target if the Hero is knocked out.

Electro Owl attacks the nearest building to it regardless of the type and turns and attacks enemy units if it becomes aware of any nearby. Electro Owl is unaffected by nearby traps but takes the damage if any unit nearby triggers it.

Offensive

Players need to take care of Air Defenses before deploying Electro Dragon because of its low Hit Points, similar to Baby Dragon. Players can pair it with Archer Queen during Queen Charges or with Grand Warden during Warden walks. It speeds up both of these but can get within range of Air Defenses.

Defensive

Air Defenses are the easiest method to defeat an Electro Owl quickly as it can easily single out the Owl from the ground units.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha