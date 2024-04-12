Clash of Clans Rocket Balloon Spotlight event guide: How to collect and spend Super Medals

Supercell has released the Clash of Clans Rocket Balloon Spotlight event, and similar to recent events, it features two event-exclusive currencies: Ice Cubes and Super Medals. The event places an Ice Bath in the Home Village that generates Ice Cubes. You can also collect this currency by performing multiplayer battles and even by using Rocket Balloon in your army composition.

Collecting Ice Cubes moves you forward in the event's reward track and yields various rewards, including different Ores, event souvenirs, and Super Medals, which can be used to purchase various items in the Trader Shop.

However, you can collect only a limited amount of Super Medals; therefore, you might need a little help with collecting and spending them in the Clash of Clans Rocket Balloon Spotlight event.

How to collect Super Medals in the Clash of Clans Rocket Balloon Spotlight event

Collect Super Medals (Image via Supercell)

Collecting Super Medals is the most crucial task in the ongoing event, and since you must collect Ice Cubes to acquire them, you should focus on gathering the latter.

Collect Ice Cubes by engaging in as many multiplayer attacks as possible and conquering the enemy base. Including Rocket Balloons in your army composition yields extra Ice Cubes, so consider using the troop.

F2P players can gather over 3,150 Super Medals, while those with an event pass can collect over 5,000. Hence, to make the most of the event, consider purchasing its pass, which costs USD 4.99. Buying it will unlock extra prizes in the event's reward track and grant 800 Ice Cubes, which will help you progress in the prize path and acquire Super Medals.

You can grab an extra amount of Super Medals and Ice Cubes in Clash of Clans via links provided by the game's content creators. They often conduct giveaways of these event-exclusive currencies via their social media handles.

How to spend Super Medals in the Clash of Clans Rocket Balloon Spotlight event

Spend Super Medals wisely (Image via Supercell)

In its previous events, Supercell left players confused about choosing among multiple exclusive items offered in the Trader Shop. However, the developer took a different approach by not including such items in the Clash of Clans Rocket Balloon Spotlight event, making it easier for players to choose an item.

Collecting Super Medals will help you purchase items like Starry Ores, Glowy Ore, Shiny Ore, Hog Sphinx (event souvenir), Rune of Builder Elixir, Rune of Builder Gold, Rune of Elixir, Rune of Gold, Book of Spell, Building, Fighting, Heroes, and various Potions.

Depending on your current needs, you can purchase any of these items to enhance your base. However, consider purchasing Starry Ores if you don't have any particular requirements, as these are among the rarest items used to upgrade Hero Equipment.

