Clash of Clans rumored January 2024 roadmap: Clan War Leagues, Troop events, and more

The rumored Clash of Clans roadmap for January 2024 has finally surfaced. According to the We Clash account on X (formerly Twitter), players can expect a plethora of thrilling events and challenges throughout the month. Both seasoned gamers and newcomers can look forward to boosting their gaming profile via various upcoming events in January 2024.

This article provides an overview of what lies ahead in January 2024 in Clash of Clans.

Rumored January 2024 roadmap in Clash of Clans

Clan War Leagues take center stage

Clash of Clans is likely to kick off January 2024 with Clan War Leagues running from January 1 to January 11. If that happens, this competition will engage clans in fierce battles as they strive to ascend the ranks and emerge victorious.

Double Star Bonus event

Players should get to take part in a 2x Star Bonus event from January 1 to January 3. If the rumored roadmap is accurate, this content will offer a fantastic chance to gather a Star Bonus and advance through the game more quickly.

Of The North Challenge

Expected to run from January 1 to January 14, the Of The North Challenge will test players' strategic skills and creativity while they overcome unique obstacles.

Troop Events unveiled in four phases

Troop enthusiasts will be delighted to know that January will witness Troop Events unfold in four distinct phases:

Phase 1 - January 4 to January 6

Phase 2 - January 11 to January 13

Phase 3 - January 18 to January 20

Phase 4 - January 25 to January 27

Builder Base Challenge

From January 5 to January 20, the Builder Base Challenge is expected to provide players with the opportunity to showcase their skills in the Builder Base. This content will most likely feature an upgrade for the existing Builder Base in the game.

Super Troop Discount extravaganza

The leaked roadmap suggests a 70% Super Troop Discount event will start on January 8 and conclude on January 10. This deal is focused on the existing Super Troops and should provide a perfect chance to power up armies and gain a strategic edge in battles.

1 Gem Army Boost

From January 15 to January 17, players can participate in the 1 Gem Army Boost event, allowing them to boost their troops at an incredibly low cost.

1 Gem Hero Boost

January will likely conclude with a bang as Clash of Clans hosts the 1 Gem Hero Boost event from January 29 to January 31. This could be a fantastic opportunity for players to enhance their hero's capabilities at a minimal cost.

Clan Games of January

Clan Games are expected to be held from January 22 to 28, where players should be able to participate in week-long events that provide Clan XP and also six tiers of rewards. This is likely to encourage gamers to collaborate with their clanmates and achieve common objectives.

In conclusion, January 2024 is expected to feature lots of events, challenges, and clan-related battles.