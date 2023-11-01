Clash of Clans server out of sync: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Several Clash of Clans players have reported an error where the server and client are out of sync. These errors usually take place due to high traffic and programming bugs. Consequently, the application fails to store the actions of the users and stops responding. The new update has introduced various changes, and might have some glitches that need the developer's attention.

The issue appears to be mainly affecting players trying to attack enemy bases. Many claim that the attacks are getting wasted as they are not being registered on the game's servers. As a result, the excitement surrounding the new features has quickly turned sour for the community.

In light of that, this article will discuss possible fixes that might help resolve the server and client out-of-sync errors.

How to fix Clash of Clans client and server out of sync error

Expand Tweet

Before moving ahead with the Clash of Clans server out-of-sync fixes, it is advisable to wait for the developer to share further updates on the issue. Supercell had posted on their social media platforms that they are aware of the glitch in the new update and are investigating the cause to find a fix.

That said, there are a few methods that can fix the server issue if the problem is due to your device network. Here are some popular fixes that might help:

Uninstall and reinstall Clash of Clans

Due to overloading of files and applications, the game data can get corrupted. In such cases, Clash of Clans might show multiple bugs and glitches while it runs. To get around it, reinstall the game. Here’s how to do it:

Long press on the game icon.

Select the uninstall option.

Go to Google Play Store (Android devices) or Apple Store (iOS devices).

Search the title and download it.

Launch the game and log in from your account.

This method is a proven fix to solve server-related issues in the title. Thus, you can try it out.

Clear game cache

Cache memory is a form of supplementary memory that stores user data and instructions for quicker processing by the CPU. When the amount of saved data is very high, it may affect your device's performance, which might lead to glitches and bugs while applications. You must clear the cache data of the title to fix the issue.

Use a VPN to diagnose the issue

Launching Clash of Clans with an active VPN connection might help you identify the problem, even though it is not the best solution. If your application is running smoothly on a different server, it means that your ISP is blocking game servers. In that case, it is advised to contact your ISP and ask them to provide access.

You may also check out the best clan capital spell in the title after the recent update to stay ahead of your opponents.