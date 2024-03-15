Clash of Clans Super Medals guide: How to collect, spend, and more

The Clash of Clans Super Dragon Spotlight event is underway, and it features two event-exclusive currencies: Clash of Clans Super Medals and Ice Cubes. The event has also introduced a Super Ice Bath building at the Home Village that regularly generates Ice Cubes. You can also collect these Ice Cubes by performing multiplayer attacks and conquering the enemy base.

Accumulating Ice Cubes helps you move forward in the event's reward track. This yields various rewards, including event souvenirs, Ores, and Super Medals. Super Medal is another currency that is key to purchasing various items at the Trader Shop.

Since you can collect a limited amount of the Clash of Clans Super Medals, you may be wondering how you should spend them.

How to collect the Clash of Clans Super Medals

Earning Clash of Clans Super Medals is one of the most crucial tasks in the ongoing Super Dragon Spotlight event. Doing so requires you to collect Ice Cubes.

To collect Ice Cubes, perform as many multiplayer attacks as possible and try to three-star the enemy base. Also, consider including Super Dragon in your army composition; it will yield an extra sum of Ice Cubes.

F2P players can collect over 3,150 Super Medals, whereas those with an Event Pass for the Clash of Clans Super Dragon Spotlight can gather over 5,000 Super Medals. Therefore, if you wish to accumulate as many Super Medals as possible, consider purchasing the Event Pass.

An Event Pass is prized at INR ₹449. Purchasing it will reward you with an additional sum of 800 Ice Cubes, which will help you progress in the event's reward track and earn Super Medals.

Additionally, look out for COC content creators' giveaways, as they often distribute freebies during events like the Super Dragon Spotlight. One such giveaway is underway and is being conducted by Judo Sloth, a popular COC content creator.

Head to Judo Sloth's profile on X and find the post that offers the freebie. If you need any help, check out this article: How to get free Ice Cubes and Super Medals in Clash of Clans Super Dragon Spotlight event.

How to spend the Clash of Clans Super Medals

The best way to spend the Clash of Clans Super Medals is to purchase the Fireball equipment for the Grand Warden. This is because the developer, Supercell, can take a while to offer the equipment again after the event. Therefore, purchasing it at the earliest is a wise decision.

Those with an Event Pass, on the other hand, should first buy the Fireball equipment, as they can fail to collect all the Super Medals and, hence, miss out on it while focused on purchasing other items at the Trader Shop.