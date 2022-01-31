How to unlock Super Witch in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans' developer keeps giving when it comes to new troops, spells, and other alternatives. Super Troops were added in 2020 and are nothing but stronger versions of normal troops. However, not all troops have their own "Super" version.
Super Witch is one of the 14 Super Troops available in Clash of Clans. It is a stronger version of the witch.
A look at Super Witch from Clash of Clans
In-game description of Super Witch:
"Focused magic creates focused results. Instead of summoning hordes of tiny skeletons, Super Witch summons just one really big skeleton with very formidable bone density."
It is a stronger version of the witch and can only be unlocked once players boost their witch troop. Users must have a minimum of level 5 witch to boost it to a super witch. It costs 25000 Dark Elixir to boost the troop, and its effect lasts for three days.
Gamers can start boosting their troops to "Super" once they reach Town Hall 11. However, they can receive these troops as Clan Castle donations even if they are not eligible to cook that particular troop.
Statistics of Super Witch
- Cost - 25000 Dark Elixir
- Availability - 3 days
- Preferred Target - None
- Attack Type - Area Splash
- Housing Space - 40
- Movement Speed - 12
- Attack Speed - 0.7 seconds
- Range - 4 tiles
- Ability - Big Boy
Her ability
Super Witch's ability, Big Boy, gives her the power to summon one Giant Skeleton at a time (unlike the normal witch troop, which spawns multiple small skeletons). The giant skeleton has moderately high hitpoints and damage. They can act as a perfect distraction for the defense units.
Overall, Super Witch is an excellent troop that every player must invest in when they have the right resources. Super Witch, along with her spawned unit, the giant skeleton, deals significant damage and causes good distraction at the same time.