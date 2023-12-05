Clash of Clans The Last TH15 Challenge: Event duration, rewards, and more

Clash of Clans has introduced a thrilling event centered around the formidable Town Hall 15. Aptly named The Last TH15 Challenge, this limited-time event brings a unique twist to the game, offering players an exciting opportunity to showcase their strategic prowess before the likely unveiling of Town Hall 16.

This article delves into the details of this event for players looking to compete in this challenge.

The Last TH15 Challenge details in Clash of Clans

Expand Tweet

Event duration

Clashers eager to participate should mark their calendars, as The Last TH15 Challenge will be live until December 10, 2023. So, time is of the essence for those aiming to conquer this exclusive event.

Rewards

Participating in The Last TH15 Challenge isn't just about glory; there are enticing rewards awaiting skilled Clashers as well. Completing the event rewards players 25 gems, a valuable currency for various in-game transactions. Furthermore, participants will gain 400 experience points, contributing to their progression within Clash of Clans.

One standout reward is the inclusion of 1x Builder Potion, which accelerates the speed at which builders work, allowing players to upgrade and fortify their bases faster.

Troop composition

One distinctive feature of The Last TH15 Challenge is the preset troop composition. Unlike regular gameplay, where players have the freedom to customize their army, this challenge shakes things up by providing a predetermined troop composition. Such an added layer of strategy requires players to adapt their tactics to the given set of units.

How to 3-star this challenge

Meticulous planning and execution are essential for a triumphant three-star victory in The Last TH15 Challenge. Start by strategically setting your Grand Warden to ground mode and placing the Flame Flinger off the map to outrange the Archer Tower. Target the top-right Elixir collector for wall breaks, triggering the Skeleton Trap.

Deploy the Archer Queen and healers strategically to dismantle the Skeleton Trap and air defense. Execute a multi-phase assault, utilizing a diverse set of troops, spells, and heroes to navigate through the defenses.

Players can also read the ultimate The Last TH15 Challenge guide to get three stars in this event.

The Last TH15 Challenge is a testament to Clash of Clans' commitment to keeping the game fresh and engaging. With the exclusive focus on Town Hall 15, preset troop compositions, and enticing rewards, this event offers seasoned and new players a chance to test their skills in a unique and challenging environment.

The fun doesn't end here, as this challenge will likely be followed by the release of Town Hall 16 in Clash of Clans.