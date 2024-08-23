Clash of Clans Town Hall 13 Queen Charge Hybrid attack strategy: Army composition and step-by-step guide

Queen Charge Hybrid is one of the best Town Hall 13 attack strategies in Clash of Clans. It primarily uses Queen Walk and Hog Miner to clear an enemy base. Queen Walk refers to the Archer Queen-Healers combination. Healers constantly heal the Archer Queen, allowing her to easily take down defensive buildings like Scattershots, Eagle Artillery and Inferno Towers.

This article takes a look at the Town Hall 13 Queen Charge Hybrid attack strategy in Clash of Clans.

Army composition of Town Hall 13 Queen Charge Hybrid attack strategy

Army composition of the Queen Charge Hybrid attack strategy (Image via Supercell)

Queen Charge Hybrid uses the Clash of Clans Queen Walk opening strategy to initially create a funnel for Miners and Hog Riders. Drop the Archer Queen on one of the base corners along with Rage spells to help her get inside the structure and clear defensive units.

Once the funnel is created by Archer Queen, Hog Riders and Miners can clear the rest of the base. You can can use this attack strategy on any Town Hall 13 base with some modifications.

The basic Queen Charge Hybrid army composition is as follows:

5 Healers

12 Hog Riders

15 Miners

3 Baby Dragons

2 Headhunters

3 Super Wall Breakers

2 Balloons

1 Wizard

3 Healing spells

1 Rage spell

2 Freeze spells

1 Poison spell

Hog Riders, Flame Finger and Rage spell (clan castle)

You can change the army composition of this attack strategy according to the base formation. Air troops like Electro Dragons and Balloons can be added to it to take down defenses like Scattershots and X-Bows.

Step-by-step guide to using Town Hall 13 Queen Charge Hybrid attack strategy in Clash of Clans

Use Royal Champion, Grand Warden, Hog Riders and Miners together to clear bases core (Image via Supercell)

Follow these steps to use the Town Hall 13 Queen Charge Hybrid attack strategy in Clash of Clans:

Choose the attacking side of the base and drop the Flame Finger on one of the corners. Deploy a Baby Dragon with it to clear outside buildings. From the other corner, start the Queen Walk strategy. Drop the Archer Queen with all Healers. Use a Balloon to activate all the traps. Use the renaming two Baby Dragons to clear the buildings around Archer Queen. This will ensure that the Archer Queen attacks crucial defenses inside the base. Drop all Super Wall Breakers to create multiple wall openings. Use Rage spells to help Archer Queen clear the base corner and take down defenses. Drop the Barbarian King on the other side of the base to clear the buildings there. This will create a funnel for Miners and Hog Riders to reach the core. Deploy Hog Riders, Miners, Royal Champion, and Ground Grand Warden to clear the base core. Use Healing spells periodically on Hog Riders. Drop both the Headhunters to take down the enemy's heroes. Use the Poison spell on clan castle troops. Freeze spells should be used on Inferno Towers and Eagle Artillery. Use the remaining troops to clear the rest of the buildings.

You should practice the Town Hall 13 Queen Charge Hybrid attack strategy in multiplayer battles before using it in clan wars. Multi-target Inferno Towers can easily take down Hog Riders and Miners, so you should use Freeze spells on them.

