Versus Battles in Clash of Clans: All you need to know

In Clash of Clans, a player owns two villages - Home Base and Builder Base. A Builder Base can be unlocked once a player upgrades their Town Hall level to 4.

Builder Base is a night base equivalent of Home Base. These two bases have minor differences like troop changes, different hero, builder changes and the biggest change being time of the day.

Builder Base is a night-based version of the Home Village. In a Builder Base, players are pitted against each other in real-time versus battles. Each player attacks their opponent's village in this mode, and the winner gets loot based on their trophy count.

Diving into Versus Battles in Clash of Clans

Versus Battle is a game mode exclusive to Builder Base where two players attack each other's builder base in real-time. The attacker with a higher percentage or more stars wins the battle and gets awarded loot and trophies.

To win all the loot for a particular set, a player will have to win three times, the third win rewarding loot slightly more than the first and second wins. After three wins, a player has to wait for 22 hours before being eligible for another round of loot. One can spend gems to skip the waiting time.

Conditions for winning

In a Versus Battle, the number of stars is compared first and then the destruction percentage. If one player gets more stars than the other, they win. If both players have the same number of stars, then the player with more destruction percentage wins.

Here, the player with a higher number of stars get the win.

In this image, the player with the most destruction percentage wins.

Loot awarded

A player's reward is determined by their trophy count in Builder Base, with each "mini-league" being 100 to 200 trophies apart. Higher leagues offer greater loot. Players enter different leagues based on their trophies. Currently, the leagues are unnamed.

