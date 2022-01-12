Battle Machine in Clash of Clans: How to unlock, HP, damage type and more

Clash of Clans players are familiar with heroes. Supercell, over the years, has introduced us to 4 heroes in the Home Village. When Builder Base was first launched on May 22, 2017, they introduced us to the first and only hero available in the Builder Base: Battle Machine.

Battle Machine is a hero controlled by the Master Builder who resides in the Builder Hall. In this article, players will learn about Battle Machine and how to unlock it.

Clash of Clans: A look at Battle Machine

In-game description of Battle Machine:

"The Master Builder's prize invention smashes enemy buildings to bits. What better way is there to show who's the best builder around? Unlock the Electric Hammer ability to give opponents a real pounding!"

Battle Machine is the only hero available in the Builder Base. It is a mighty hero that deals significant melee damage to enemy buildings and is also the only hero available in the game that can use its ability multiple times in one attack.

Players can start unlocking the Battle Machine once they upgrade their Builder Hall to level 5. It is a melee damage type hero with 3600 Hit Points at the base level and 125 damage per second.

How to unlock Battle Machine in Clash of Clans?

Battle Machine is a single targeting hero that can be unlocked by rebuilding the Battle Machine altar, which costs 900,000 Builder Elixir. Players can build the Battle Machine altar once they reach Builder Hall level 5.

Battle Machine's ability

Battle Machine's ability is called "Electric Hammer," which increases its damage for three consecutive attacks and regenerates its health at the same time. When the ability is active, the Battle Machine strikes buildings and enemy troops and inflicts significantly increased damage. Its ability can be unlocked once it reaches level 5.

Regeneration time

Battle Machine's regeneration time depends on the amount of damage it takes during an attack. If it survives the attack without taking any damage, it can be used immediately, but the more damage it receives, the more time will be needed to regenerate.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha