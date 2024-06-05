Clash of Clans Wild West Scenery: Cost, design, and more

Every month, Clash of Clans receives new updates that introduce new troops, resources, sceneries, hero skins, season challenges, and other features. One of the most recent additions to the popular mobile strategy title is Wild West Scenery, which allows players to give their in-game home and war base a distinctive appearance.

Wild West Scenery is a part of the June Gold Pass, which is based on a Wild West theme. It features a Wild West Grand Warden hero skin and a lot of boosts to help you add a thematic touch to your home base.

This article takes a look at Wild West Scenery, its cost, design and more.

Wild West Scenery in Clash of Clans design

Wild West Scenery is the latest scenery in Clash of Clans that players can buy from the in-game shop using real money. As mentioned earlier, it is a part of the June Gold Pass, which has a Wild West theme.

Wild West Scenery, as the name suggests, is a retro scenery, with a lot of tracks and trains roaming around the base. It also includes many old-fashioned houses that add to the theme of the June Gold Pass, as well as a water dam that distributes water to the base.

The official description of the Wild West Scenery in Clash of Clans is as follows:

“Step into a classic Wild West Frontier town, with dusty streets, wooden buildings, and lively saloons under sprawling mountain ranges. Saddle up and defend your territory!”

Price and how to unlock Wild West Scenery in Clash of Clans

Players can unlock Wild West Scenery by purchasing it from the in-game shop for INR 559 or $6.69. Here are the steps you can follow to buy it:

Enter the in-game shop.

Find the Wild West Scenery in the special offers space.

Purchase the scenery by clicking on the offer and paying the amount. You can pay using cards, net banking, coupon codes, UPI, payment wallets, and other available options.

Once the payment is verified, return to the in-game shop.

Now, select the Town Hall, choose the change scenery option, and then tap on ‘Wild West Scenery.’ The scenery will be changed, and you can start playing the game again.

Changing your scenery is one of the best ways to add a distinctive touch to your base. To further improve your base, you can buy the Clash of Clans Wild West Grand Warden skin from the Gold Pass.

