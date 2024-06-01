Clash of Clans Wild West Warden: Cost, design, and more

The Clash of Clans Wild West Warden skin arrived with the June Gold Pass 2024 and the community is immeasurably excited about it. The June Gold Pass arrived on June 1, 2024, with the new season and it has brought plenty of amazing rewards with it as well. However, the new cowboy look of the Grand Warden in his fresh costume has attracted most of the attention.
This article serves as a complete guide about the Clash of Clans Wild West Warden skin, its design, cost, and more.
Clash of Clans Wild West Warden Skin: Design and cost
The Wild West Warden skin provides a cool Cowboy look to the hero. This new cosmetic item resembles a Cowboy who is too charismatic to enjoy his suburban lifestyle.
The Warden wears a white cowboy hat with a brown band and an off-white jacket with brown borderers. He holds a bull's skull (maybe the one he hunted) in his right hand. He wears red sunglasses, and the look of the stick that the Warden carries around has also changed.
The Clash of Clans Wild West Warden is available as a reward for buying the Gold Pass and completing the progression path during this month. The Gold Pass is available for around $6.99. However, if you have never bought a Gold Pass before, you can get a first-time purchase discount that will help you get the Pass for $2.99.
How to get the Clash of Clans Wild West Warden skin?
To reiterate, you can get the Clash of Clans Wild West Warden skin by completing the progression path this season after buying the Gold Pass. Open the game > Click on the Calendar icon (bottom left side) > Click on the Go! button below the "Wild West Season" > Click on Get Gold Pass and make the purchase.
There are plenty of other rewards, apart from the Wild West Warden skin in the progression path once you have bought the Gold Pass. These are:
- Builder, Power, Resource, Training, Research, Pet, and Clock Tower Potions
- Shovel of Obstacles
- Book of Heroes, Book of Fighting, and Book of Spells
- Rune of Gold, Elixir, and Dark Elixir
- Rune of Builder Gold and Elixir
- Rune of Dark Elixir
- Wall Ring
- 5,000 Capital Gold
- Auto Forge Slot
- Bigger Season Bank
- Bigger Builder Bank
- Season Bank Multiplier
- Builder Bank Multiplier
- Wild West Warden skin
You will also get the free rewards like:
- 3,000,000 Gold
- 3,000,000 Elixir
- 30,000 Dark Elixir
- 1,000,000 Builder Gold
- 1,000,000 Builder Elixir
- 3,000 Capital Gold
- Power, Hero, Builder Star Jar, Clock Tower, Training, and Resource Potions
- Book of Heroes
