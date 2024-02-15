Clash of Clans World Championship 2024: Format, prize pool, and more

The much-anticipated Clash of Clans World Championship 2024 is on its way and has got the CoC community in a frenzy. Teams from all around the world are getting ready to battle it out for a whopping $1,000,000 in prizes. Fighting for glory and large payouts, players can expect exciting combat at this esteemed event.

From its prize pool to its completely revamped structure, 2024's event is sure to captivate both contestants and fans.

The Clash of Clans World Championship 2024 format

The much-loved Monthly Competitions concept, which is appreciated by both players and spectators, is back for the Clash of Clans World Championship 2024. The tournament will span several stages, providing ample opportunities for teams to secure their place in the Finals. Here's a breakdown of the format:

1) Monthly Competitions: There will be four Monthly Competitions from April to July, each seeing three phases:

Open Qualifier: Teams compete to move on to the next stage.

Teams compete to move on to the next stage. Monthly Qualifier : The Monthly Final is where 128 of the best teams from the Open Qualifier compete for a coveted position.

: The Monthly Final is where 128 of the best teams from the Open Qualifier compete for a coveted position. Monthly Final: The championship match in which the victor receives a golden ticket to the World Championship Finals.

2) Last Chance Qualifier: Teams that just missed out on a Golden Ticket during the Monthly Competitions will find the Last Chance Qualifier beneficial. Each month's runners-up are automatically eligible for it. Winners of local tournaments will also compete for a chance to win the ultimate Golden Ticket in the Last Chance Qualifier.

3) Chinese Regional Qualifier: China's Clash of Clans fans are guaranteed a fair chance to demonstrate their abilities and represent their country on the international scene thanks to a special qualifying.

4) World Championship Final: The tournament's culmination, where top teams from all around the world will come together for a thrilling face-to-face match. This is the final phase and will see the winners get crowned.

The Clash of Clans World Championship 2024 prize pool

Supercell's remarkable $1,000,000 prize pool for Clash of Clans World Championship 2024 is proof of their dedication to this title's competitive community. The exact distribution is still uncertain, but it is reasonable to predict that there will be considerable incentives. This will motivate teams to put in their best effort in the hopes of winning.

Through the Tournament Hub icon on the home screen of the game, Supercell will regularly offer players updates related to the event so that no aspiring champion is left out of the action. Playing competitive Clash of Clans is now easier than ever, thanks to gamers being notified about forthcoming events and registration deadlines.