How to unlock Royal Giant In Clash Royale

Clash Royale is a strategy-based role-playing game where players battle against each other in 1v1 or 2v2 battles to gain chests as rewards. These chests contain gold and cards. These cards are used to create decks of 8 to battle against players. There are a total of 106 cards in Clash Royale at the moment.

Royal Giant in Clash Royale is one such card of Common rarity that deals ranged damage. In this article, players are going to learn about Royal Giant and how to unlock it.

Royal Giant from Clash Royale

In-game description of Royal Giant:

“Destroying enemy buildings with his massive cannon is his job; making a raggedy blond beard look good is his passion.”

Royal Giant is a common rarity card that can be unlocked once players reach the Royal Arena (Arena 7). It is a building prioritizing, medium-ranged troop with high hitpoints and moderately high damage. Royal Giant never targets other troops even if they are under attack.

Unlike Giant, Royal Giant does not deal melee damage, which makes Hit Points as much as Giants somewhat useless. Although, it can still be used as a tank troop. Royal Giant was added to the game on February 29, 2016.

It costs 6 Elixir to play a Royal Giant card, which has 1200 Hit Points and 70 Damage per second at the base level. The card has 14 levels at the moment, with room for more upgrades in the future.

Statistics of Royal Giant

Cost - 6 Elixir

Hit Speed - 1.7 seconds

Speed - Slow (45)

Deploy Time - 1 second

Range - 5

Target - Buildings

Count - x1

Transport - Ground

Type - Troop

Rarity - Common

Overall, Royal Giant is a good common card, but again why would one spend so much for so less damage when they can swap it out with Giant Skeleton and get death damage as well.

Even though Giant Skeleton is a melee troop, it still creates a greater impact than a Royal Giant does. In addition to that, Giant Skeleton can defend itself from other troops as well.

Royal Giant can still be used for specific decks and combos, but there is always a better replacement.

