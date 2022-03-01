How to unlock Sparky in Clash Royale

Clash Royale players have never had a shortage when it comes to cards and emotes. Supercell keeps on adding more with every other update. There are 106 cards in the game that have been categorized into five rarities — Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Champion.

These cards are used to make decks of eight to fight battles against other players in real-time. Sparky is a Legendary card that can be unlocked either from the Legendary chest or once players reach the Electro Valley (Arena 11).

Say hi to Sparky from Clash Royale

In-game description of Sparky:

“Sparky slowly charges up, then unloads MASSIVE area damage. Overkill isn’t in her vocabulary.”

Sparky is a ranged area damage troop with moderately high hitpoints and extremely high area damage. It looks like a tesla and deals immense damage to enemies.

It works great for stopping ground units as it can deal lots of damage in one shot. It can also be used very well against tank troops like Mega Knight and PEKKA.

However, Sparky is very weak against air troops as they can take it out very quickly. Also, due to its slow movement speed, it can mostly be set to reset (before it deals damage) either by zap or troops like electro wizard.

Sparky was added to Clash Royale on May 3, 2016. It costs 6 Elixir to play a Sparky card. It has 1200 Hit Points and deals a damage of 275 per second at the base level. The card has 14 levels at the moment, with room for more upgrades in the future.

Statistics of Sparky in Clash Royale

Cost - 6 Elixir

Elixir Hit Speed - 4 seconds

4 seconds Speed - Slow (45)

Slow (45) Deploy Time - 1 second

1 second Range - 5

5 Target - Ground

Ground Count - x1

x1 Transport - Ground

Ground Type - Troop

Troop Rarity - Legendary

Overall, Sparky is a very efficient Legendary card that can be used as an outstanding tank troop. When combined with other troops and used for pushing the enemy, it can be very effective. However, it won’t be very good when sent alone because of its slow movement speed.

