Clash Royale P.E.K.K.A. guide: Attack, defence, and more

Clash Royale P.E.K.K.A. is a recognizable and formidable unit that embodies both raw force and defensive prowess. This powerful melee troop is an extremely powerful offensive and defensive weapon, due to its large hitpoint total and catastrophic damage. However, this card cost seven elixirs to deploy in the arena.

We'll go over how to make the most out of this mechanical monster in this extensive guide, whether you're building winning deck compositions, repelling adversary attacks, or going on devastating offensives.

Strategies to use Clash Royale P.E.K.K.A.

Offensive strategies

Support troops: To deal with swarms and air units, pair the Clash Royale P.E.K.K.A. with support troops like the Baby Dragon, Electro Wizard, or Musketeer.

Potential counter-push: The P.E.K.K.A. can be used as a counter-push card. After it has defended against enemy forces, advance supporting units in front of it to launch a potent counterattack.

Spell bait: Destroy opponents' high-damage spells by using the P.E.K.K.A. as a spell bait, which will allow your other troops to win conditions in Clash Royale and flourish.

Defensive strategies

Tank killer: Use the Clash Royale P.E.K.K.A. to destroy tanks such as the Royal Giant, Golem, and Giant. Its strong damage combined with its single-target focus makes it very efficient against these units with high hitpoints.

Building targeter: Since it targets buildings first, the P.E.K.K.A. is a great defensive choice against soldiers that attack structures, such as the Hog Rider, Giant, or Battle Ram.

Swarm control: Even though the P.E.K.K.A. is susceptible to swarms because of their slow attack speed, they can still deal with them well if splash damage soldiers or spells are used to support them.

Deck compositions

P.E.K.K.A. Control deck: Combine flexible spells like Poison and Zap with defensive troops like Baby Dragon, Tornado, and Electro Wizard. This deck in Clash Royale is excellent at controlling the battlefield and counter-pushing.

P.E.K.K.A. Beatdown deck: Combine the P.E.K.K.A. with powerful troops like the Lumberjack or Mega Minion, and bolster them with spells like Fireball or Lightning. With heavy pushes, this deck seeks to overpower opponents.

P.E.K.K.A. Bridge Spam deck: Match up the Clash Royale P.E.K.K.A. with quick, inexpensive soldiers such as Bandit, Battle Ram, and Dark Prince. With this deck, you can continually put pressure on your opponent's towers, forcing them to respond fast.

Tips for success

Manage elixir efficiently: Since the P.E.K.K.A. is an expensive troop, use your elixir wisely to sustain it well and fend off opponent pushes.

Scout your opponent: Observe how your opponent manages their elixir and deck. It's possible to strategically schedule your P.E.K.K.A. deployments by being aware of their counters and remaining elixir.

