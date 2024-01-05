Clash Royale tier list: Ranking all cards from best to worst (January 2024)

This is the first Clash Royale tier list of 2024, and the game seems to be in a good spot as far as the playable cards are concerned. For the longest time, Supercell had been messing up the balance of the meta by releasing broken cards. Whether Champions or Evolutions, the community feels the meta is pretty balanced right now.

With new additions each season, there is a constant shift in the cards that gel well. Balance changes are made every season, requiring a brand new tier list at the start of every month.

Like all tier lists, we will club all cards into five tiers – S, A, B, C, and D. The best selections in the season of Valhalla will be in the S-Tier, while the worst will be tossed into the D-Tier.

Clash Royale tier list: All S-Tier cards in Valhalla Season (January 2024)

Goblin Giant

Goblins

Graveyard

Ice Spirit

Poison

Log

Little Prince (Champion)

Tornado

Knight Evolution

Archers Evolution

Valkyrie Evolution

Skeletons Evolution

Barbarians Evolution

Mortar Evolution

Royal Delivery Evolution

Royal Recruits Evolution

Royal Giant Evolution

Clash Royale tier list: All A-Tier cards in Valhalla Season (January 2024)

Bats Evolution

Firecracker Evolution

Arrows

Barbarian Barrel

Archer Queen (Champion)

Bomb Tower

Electro Spirit

Fireball

Hog Rider

Inferno Dragon

Knight

Miner

Phoenix

Rage

Skeleton Dragons

Skeletons

Tombstone

Giant Skeleton

Clash Royale tier list: All B-Tier cards in Valhalla Season (January 2024)

Baby Dragon

Balloon

Bandit

Zappies

Bowler

Cannon

Dark Prince

Dart Goblin

Earthquake

Electro Giant

Elixir Collector

Fire Spirit

Firecracker

X-Bow

Fisherman

Flying Machine

Goblin Cage

Goblin Gang

Golem

Lightning

Lumberjack

Mighty Miner (Champion)

Mini Pekka

Minions

Mortar

Mother Witch

Musketeer

Royal Delivery

Royal Ghost

Royal Hogs

Skeleton King (Champion)

Sparky

Spear Goblins

Tesla

Valkyrie

Clash Royale tier list: All C-Tier cards in Valhalla Season (January 2024)

Archers

Bats

Bomber

Cannon Cart

Electro Dragon

Electro Wizard

Elite Barbarians

Executioner

Giant Snowball

Golden Knight (Champion)

Heal Spirit

Hunter

Ice Golem

Ice Wizard

Inferno Tower

Lava Hound

Magic Archer

Mega Knight

Minion Horde

Monk (Champion)

Ram Rider

Rascals

Royal Giant

Skeleton Barrel

Clash Royale tier list: All D-Tier cards in Valhalla Season (January 2024)

Barbarians

Battle Ram

Elixir Golem

Freeze

Giant

Zap

Goblin Barrel

Goblin Drill

Guards

Mega Minion

Night Witch

Prince

Princess

Rocket

Skeleton Army

Three Musketeers

Barbarian Hut

Healer

Clone

Furnace

Goblin Hut

Mirror

Pekka

Witch

Wizard

That brings us to the end of this month’s tier list. As an example of CR expertise, here are the selections used by Mugi to clinch the 2023 CR League World Finals.