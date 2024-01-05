Clash Royale tier list: Ranking all cards from best to worst (January 2024)

This is the first Clash Royale tier list of 2024, and the game seems to be in a good spot as far as the playable cards are concerned. For the longest time, Supercell had been messing up the balance of the meta by releasing broken cards. Whether Champions or Evolutions, the community feels the meta is pretty balanced right now.
With new additions each season, there is a constant shift in the cards that gel well. Balance changes are made every season, requiring a brand new tier list at the start of every month.
Like all tier lists, we will club all cards into five tiers – S, A, B, C, and D. The best selections in the season of Valhalla will be in the S-Tier, while the worst will be tossed into the D-Tier.
Clash Royale tier list: All S-Tier cards in Valhalla Season (January 2024)
- Goblin Giant
- Goblins
- Graveyard
- Ice Spirit
- Poison
- Log
- Little Prince (Champion)
- Tornado
- Knight Evolution
- Archers Evolution
- Valkyrie Evolution
- Skeletons Evolution
- Barbarians Evolution
- Mortar Evolution
- Royal Delivery Evolution
- Royal Recruits Evolution
- Royal Giant Evolution
Clash Royale tier list: All A-Tier cards in Valhalla Season (January 2024)
- Bats Evolution
- Firecracker Evolution
- Arrows
- Barbarian Barrel
- Archer Queen (Champion)
- Bomb Tower
- Electro Spirit
- Fireball
- Hog Rider
- Inferno Dragon
- Knight
- Miner
- Phoenix
- Rage
- Skeleton Dragons
- Skeletons
- Tombstone
- Giant Skeleton
Clash Royale tier list: All B-Tier cards in Valhalla Season (January 2024)
- Baby Dragon
- Balloon
- Bandit
- Zappies
- Bowler
- Cannon
- Dark Prince
- Dart Goblin
- Earthquake
- Electro Giant
- Elixir Collector
- Fire Spirit
- Firecracker
- X-Bow
- Fisherman
- Flying Machine
- Goblin Cage
- Goblin Gang
- Golem
- Lightning
- Lumberjack
- Mighty Miner (Champion)
- Mini Pekka
- Minions
- Mortar
- Mother Witch
- Musketeer
- Royal Delivery
- Royal Ghost
- Royal Hogs
- Skeleton King (Champion)
- Sparky
- Spear Goblins
- Tesla
- Valkyrie
Clash Royale tier list: All C-Tier cards in Valhalla Season (January 2024)
- Archers
- Bats
- Bomber
- Cannon Cart
- Electro Dragon
- Electro Wizard
- Elite Barbarians
- Executioner
- Giant Snowball
- Golden Knight (Champion)
- Heal Spirit
- Hunter
- Ice Golem
- Ice Wizard
- Inferno Tower
- Lava Hound
- Magic Archer
- Mega Knight
- Minion Horde
- Monk (Champion)
- Ram Rider
- Rascals
- Royal Giant
- Skeleton Barrel
Clash Royale tier list: All D-Tier cards in Valhalla Season (January 2024)
- Barbarians
- Battle Ram
- Elixir Golem
- Freeze
- Giant
- Zap
- Goblin Barrel
- Goblin Drill
- Guards
- Mega Minion
- Night Witch
- Prince
- Princess
- Rocket
- Skeleton Army
- Three Musketeers
- Barbarian Hut
- Healer
- Clone
- Furnace
- Goblin Hut
- Mirror
- Pekka
- Witch
- Wizard
That brings us to the end of this month’s tier list. As an example of CR expertise, here are the selections used by Mugi to clinch the 2023 CR League World Finals.